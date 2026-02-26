Zelenskyy: Russia struck with 420 drones and 39 missiles, attacked gas infrastructure and power substations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack with 420 drones and 39 missiles, noting that the enemy also targeted gas infrastructure in Poltava region, and power substations in Kyiv and Dnipro regions. Most enemy missiles were shot down thanks to the prompt delivery of some air defense missiles by partners, UNN reports.

Tonight, Russia once again waged war against critical infrastructure and ordinary residential buildings. Four hundred and twenty drones, most of them "Shaheds," and 39 missiles of various types, including 11 ballistic missiles, were launched at our people," the President said on social media.

According to him, "there is destruction in eight regions: many private and multi-story buildings have been damaged." "As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured as a result of this attack, including children," Zelenskyy said.

"They also hit gas infrastructure in Poltava region, and power substations in Kyiv and Dnipro regions. Rescuers worked in Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Kyiv regions and in the capital," Zelenskyy said.

"Most of the missiles launched today were shot down thanks to the fact that partners promptly sent some air defense missiles that were agreed upon during the last 'Ramstein'. But, unfortunately, there were also hits. And this means that we need to work even more actively. The cold has not completely receded, and air defense missiles are needed every day as long as Russia tries to destroy our energy system. I thank everyone who understands this and helps," the President emphasized.

