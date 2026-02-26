$43.240.02
February 25, 07:42 PM • 15455 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 29601 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 26382 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 24702 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 21557 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 17386 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 35675 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19148 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18312 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 41045 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Zelenskyy: Russia struck with 420 drones and 39 missiles, attacked gas infrastructure and power substations

Kyiv • UNN

308 views

 • 308 views

President Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack with 420 drones and 39 missiles, which damaged homes and infrastructure in eight regions. Most missiles were shot down thanks to the prompt delivery of air defense systems from partners.

Zelenskyy: Russia struck with 420 drones and 39 missiles, attacked gas infrastructure and power substations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack with 420 drones and 39 missiles, noting that the enemy also targeted gas infrastructure in Poltava region, and power substations in Kyiv and Dnipro regions. Most enemy missiles were shot down thanks to the prompt delivery of some air defense missiles by partners, UNN reports.

Tonight, Russia once again waged war against critical infrastructure and ordinary residential buildings. Four hundred and twenty drones, most of them "Shaheds," and 39 missiles of various types, including 11 ballistic missiles, were launched at our people," the President said on social media.

According to him, "there is destruction in eight regions: many private and multi-story buildings have been damaged." "As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured as a result of this attack, including children," Zelenskyy said.

"They also hit gas infrastructure in Poltava region, and power substations in Kyiv and Dnipro regions. Rescuers worked in Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Kyiv regions and in the capital," Zelenskyy said.

"Most of the missiles launched today were shot down thanks to the fact that partners promptly sent some air defense missiles that were agreed upon during the last 'Ramstein'. But, unfortunately, there were also hits. And this means that we need to work even more actively. The cold has not completely receded, and air defense missiles are needed every day as long as Russia tries to destroy our energy system. I thank everyone who understands this and helps," the President emphasized.

In Poltava region, the enemy attacked industrial enterprises, up to 20,000 without power26.02.26, 08:58 • 2584 views

Julia Shramko

