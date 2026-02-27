Some residents in six regions are without electricity after enemy attacks; emergency blackouts in certain areas

Enemy attacks left part of residents in 6 regions without electricity; in most regions, there are schedules, and in some regions, emergency blackouts, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, part of communities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions temporarily remain without electricity supply. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As indicated, where the security situation allows, brigades are already working on restoration. Energy workers go to facilities immediately after air raid alerts and do everything possible to power homes, hospitals, schools, and enterprises as quickly as possible, the Ministry of Energy noted.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

Today, hourly blackouts are forcedly in effect in most regions, and power limitation schedules for enterprises. Emergency blackouts have been applied in some regions. - the ministry reported.

As Ukrenergo indicated, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators, and the need for economical energy consumption remains - if possible, postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances to night hours after 11:00 PM.

