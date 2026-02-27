Some residents in six regions are without electricity after enemy attacks; emergency blackouts in certain areas

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
February 26, 10:38 PM • 17233 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 32627 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 30379 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 31282 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 28003 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 43438 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 21862 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 105238 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 46928 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 54181 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
76%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Smartphone market expects record decline in 2026 due to shortage and rising memory pricesFebruary 26, 11:51 PM • 5314 views
Vatican issues postage stamp depicting blacked-out Kyiv cathedral in support of UkrainiansPhotoFebruary 27, 12:34 AM • 5960 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 11643 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhoto04:46 AM • 13886 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with Afghanistan05:00 AM • 10395 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 43438 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 35761 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 105238 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 79790 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 83763 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 11754 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 14196 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 45275 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 55062 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 57439 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Lockheed P-3 Orion

Some residents in six regions are without electricity after enemy attacks; emergency blackouts in certain areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The Ministry of Energy reported that due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some communities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without electricity. Most regions are experiencing scheduled outages, while some have emergency blackouts.

Some residents in six regions are without electricity after enemy attacks; emergency blackouts in certain areas

Enemy attacks left part of residents in 6 regions without electricity; in most regions, there are schedules, and in some regions, emergency blackouts, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, part of communities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions temporarily remain without electricity supply.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

As indicated, where the security situation allows, brigades are already working on restoration. Energy workers go to facilities immediately after air raid alerts and do everything possible to power homes, hospitals, schools, and enterprises as quickly as possible, the Ministry of Energy noted.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

Today, hourly blackouts are forcedly in effect in most regions, and power limitation schedules for enterprises. Emergency blackouts have been applied in some regions.

- the ministry reported.

As Ukrenergo indicated, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators, and the need for economical energy consumption remains - if possible, postpone the use of powerful electrical appliances to night hours after 11:00 PM.

Partners to provide Ukraine with over 600 million euros for energy - Shmyhal20.02.26, 15:46 • 4256 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo