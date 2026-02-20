$43.270.03
Partners to provide Ukraine with over 600 million euros for energy - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Ukraine has agreed to attract over 600 million euros in financial and technical assistance for the restoration of its energy sector. The country will also receive equipment from at least six decommissioned European combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs).

Partners to provide Ukraine with over 600 million euros for energy - Shmyhal
Photo: t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Ukraine has agreed to attract over 600 million euros in financial and technical assistance for the restoration of its energy sector, as well as the transfer of equipment from at least six decommissioned European combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants. This was written by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

Details

Following the meeting of the International Energy Agency, the Ukrainian delegation reached a number of key agreements with international partners. In particular, contributions to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine exceeded 250 million euros. Separately, a assistance program with the USA through the SPARK project for 276 million dollars was agreed upon.

France will provide Ukraine with 71 million euros in grant support during 2026. Agreements have also been reached with Latvia, Austria, Finland, Croatia, France, and Germany regarding the transfer of decommissioned energy equipment.

This refers to at least six combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants, whose equipment will be promptly delivered and installed in Ukraine. This will allow for the rapid restoration of key stations destroyed by the enemy and provide Ukrainians with heat

- noted the minister.

In addition, Ukraine signed a Roadmap with France in the field of civil nuclear energy and a memorandum with Canada on cooperation in the energy sector. A new coordination architecture for assistance, the single energy pipeline, has also been launched to accelerate equipment supply and increase its efficiency.

Together with the Baltic countries, Poland, Finland, Denmark, and Norway, Ukraine has created a Regional Platform for Coordination on Energy Resilience for the countries of the EU's northeastern flank.

I sincerely thank our partners for their support. We feel that the world is with Ukraine today. Light will definitely prevail

- summarized Denys Shmyhal.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that France will allocate 71 million euros in grant aid to Ukraine, part of which will go to support the energy sector. The agreement was reached during a meeting with the French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industry, Energy, and Digital Sovereignty, Roland Lescure.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

