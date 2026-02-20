$43.270.03
Ukraine is ready to cooperate with Japan in ballistic missile production - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Ukraine and Japan can begin defense cooperation, which will be a historic event. Zelenskyy announced his readiness to exchange technologies and experience in modern warfare.

Ukraine is ready to cooperate with Japan in ballistic missile production - Zelenskyy
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukraine has good coordination with Japan in the energy and humanitarian spheres, as well as at the embassy level. At the same time, opening a new page - defense cooperation between the countries - could become a historic event. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Kyodo News, UNN reports with reference to the head of state's post on Telegram.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, this can be done at the level of ministers, governments, or at the level of defense institutions. He noted that Japan is one of the countries that have licenses or their own production of missiles and air defense systems capable of countering ballistic threats.

The President of Ukraine expressed a desire to cooperate, have joint production, or exchange knowledge. Ukraine is also ready to open its own technologies to Japan - for example, naval drones to protect the coast.

Without our own fleet, we were able to destroy part of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea with the help of our naval drones. They do not approach our shores due to the capabilities of our naval drones. There are other things that could be useful for Japan: cybersecurity, interceptor drones, energy and critical infrastructure management in crisis conditions, broader experience of modern warfare, etc. We can share what we have learned in this war

- Zelenskyy's statement reads.

The President of Ukraine also stated his readiness to meet with the head of the Japanese government, Sanae Takaichi. According to him, this would be very important for both countries.

I am ready to meet in any format, on any platform, or during any major meetings or summits. But I think it would be more useful to meet directly and focus on our bilateral relations. We would be very happy to see her

- Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The Japanese government announced its intention to officially join the NATO PURL mechanism, designed to purchase American weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Yevhen Ustimenko

