Danish intelligence warns of threat of Russian and US interference in general elections in March

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) has issued an official warning about a high probability of foreign influence on the parliamentary elections scheduled for March 24, 2026. Russia has been named as the main source of the threat, viewing Denmark as a priority target due to its active support for Ukraine, but for the first time, the United States has also been included in the list of potential sources of influence. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Tensions between Copenhagen and Washington escalated after Donald Trump reiterated claims to the Arctic territory of Greenland in early January.

According to intelligence, increased US attention to the island has provoked a wave of disinformation that both official and informal American actors may use to pressure political discourse.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called early elections precisely against the backdrop of this confrontation, trying to strengthen her authority as a stable leader amid the worst crisis in Europe-US relations in decades.

Tactics of Hybrid Attacks and Threats to National Security

Danish special services expect that influence campaigns will be aimed at deepening social divisions and discrediting individual candidates or parties. The tactics used may include spreading fake news, limited cyberattacks on electoral infrastructure, and intimidating politicians.

The report emphasizes that Russia continues to wage a hybrid war against the West, while China and the United States use their economic and political influence to achieve their own strategic goals, making the March vote a serious challenge for the country's democratic institutions.

