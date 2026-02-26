$43.240.02
Danish PM Frederiksen calls snap election after standoff with US threats over Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has announced snap elections to the Folketing on March 24, 2026. This will happen several months before the deadline amid a foreign policy crisis and US threats regarding Greenland.

Danish PM Frederiksen calls snap election after standoff with US threats over Greenland

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that elections will be held on March 24, the corresponding statement was published on the website of the Danish government, writes UNN.

Details

"In accordance with the Prime Minister's recommendation, which was accepted by His Majesty the King, it was decided in an open letter that, in order to give the voters of the Folketing (the Parliament of the Kingdom of Denmark - ed.) the opportunity to decide on important political issues, new elections to the Folketing will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026," the statement reads.

As Euractiv notes, this will lead to early elections several months before the October 2026 deadline.

On Thursday, Frederiksen addressed the Danish parliament with a "remark of a special nature" – an informal signal that the prime minister was announcing elections.

"These will be important elections," she said, arguing that over the next four years, Danes and Europeans must stand their ground, re-evaluate their relationship with the United States, rearm to ensure peace on the continent, preserve European unity, and protect the kingdom's future.

Frederiksen has put Denmark into election campaign mode amid one of the country's biggest foreign policy crises in decades, after the US threatened to seize Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory within Denmark, Euractiv notes.

The Danish prime minister's approval rating has risen slightly after the renewed threats from US President Donald Trump regarding Greenland and the subsequent diplomatic pressure, which prompted European countries, including Germany and France, to deploy troops to the Arctic island, the publication writes.

Elisabeth Svane, a political analyst at Politiken, told Euractiv earlier this week that the crisis has reinforced Frederiksen's image as a stable crisis manager – just as it did during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Frederiksen, who has been in office since 2019, has led a rare centrist coalition since 2022, encompassing center-left Social Democrats, Moderates, and center-right Liberals. Polls show that the alliance could lose its majority in the new parliament.

Currently, Frederiksen, who is the third longest-serving EU leader, has broken with European social democrats, joining far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on migration, the publication indicates.

Danish veterans marched in silent protest against Donald Trump's statements31.01.26, 18:33

Julia Shramko

