Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Danish veterans marched in silent protest against Donald Trump's statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

Around 10,000 veterans in Copenhagen protested against Donald Trump's words regarding the role of allies in the war in Afghanistan. They marched to the US embassy, placing flags in honor of the fallen.

Danish veterans marched in silent protest against Donald Trump's statements

In Copenhagen, about 10,000 people, most of whom are combat veterans, held a silent protest near the US embassy. The protesters expressed outrage at recent statements by US President Donald Trump, who downplayed the role of NATO allies in the war in Afghanistan, saying they "stood aside" from the front line. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

The action, organized by the Danish Veterans Association under the slogan #NoWords, began with a memorial ceremony at the Kastellet citadel. The march participants emphasized that Trump's comments are a personal insult to thousands of Danish soldiers who served side-by-side with Americans. Veterans reminded that Denmark lost 44 servicemen in Afghanistan, which is the highest per capita mortality rate among all coalition countries.

Trump should thank Copenhagen for its loyalty: Sweden calls on the US to stop pressuring Denmark over Greenland12.01.26, 03:46 • 5057 views

What Trump said is extremely painful. My friends were wounded there, they still carry this war within them. To say that we were "not there" on the front line is a betrayal

- said former UN peacekeeper Henning Andersen.

Despite the frosty weather, the march participants walked 1.5 kilometers to the American embassy, where they erected 52 flags with the names of soldiers killed in Afghanistan and Iraq. Copenhagen police confirmed that the event passed without incident, becoming the largest display of dissatisfaction with Washington's foreign policy in the country in a long time.

Diplomatic Scandal: Donald Trump's statements on NATO allies in Afghanistan spark outrage24.01.26, 03:21 • 7428 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
NATO
Iraq
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
Denmark
United States