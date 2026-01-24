Diplomatic Scandal: Donald Trump's statements on NATO allies in Afghanistan spark outrage

US President Donald Trump has provoked sharp international criticism after questioning the commitment of Alliance allies and downplaying their contribution to the war in Afghanistan. British politicians, veterans, and families of fallen servicemen called these comments not only historically inaccurate but also deeply offensive to those who sacrificed their lives for common security. This was reported by world media, writes UNN.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Trump's words "appalling" and urged the American leader to issue a public apology. Representatives of all key political forces in the country expressed a similar position: Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch described the president's statements as a "disgrace," and Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey emphasized that such remarks are a direct insult to soldiers.

The British side reminded that after the September 11 attacks, it was the allies who helped the US by invoking Article 5 of the NATO Charter, and Britain's losses in the Afghan conflict amounted to 457 servicemen.

The pain of fallen soldiers' families and Prince Harry's comment

Prince Harry, who personally served in Afghanistan, also joined the criticism. He emphasized that the sacrifices of allied troops must be spoken of truthfully and with due respect. The mothers of fallen soldiers reacted particularly emotionally to the US president's remarks.

Lucy Aldridge, whose son became the youngest fallen British soldier in this war, stated that such rhetoric reopens wounds that have never healed and causes deep outrage in veteran communities.

White House response and Washington's position

The White House, commenting on press inquiries, chose not to refute the president's specific claims regarding combat operations in Afghanistan. Instead, the administration focused on the financial aspect, stating that America's contributions to NATO remain unmatched compared to other participants. The statement also highlighted Trump's role in stimulating the growth of allies' defense spending and added the ambiguous assertion that only the United States can guarantee the protection of Greenland.

