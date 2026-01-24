Diplomatic Scandal: Donald Trump's statements on NATO allies in Afghanistan spark outrage

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
12:59 AM • 810 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
11:44 PM • 13069 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
08:34 PM • 14592 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 15005 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 15843 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 27681 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 24732 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 18019 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 25138 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 54222 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia have begun in Abu Dhabi - MediaJanuary 23, 03:42 PM • 4396 views
US and EU plan to raise $800 billion for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction - PoliticoJanuary 23, 03:44 PM • 7756 views
Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and MicrosoftJanuary 23, 04:14 PM • 22068 views
Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswomanJanuary 23, 05:02 PM • 11510 views
Taiwan calls on Ukraine to apologize for years of military support to China12:22 AM • 4768 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 27681 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 54222 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 76488 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 72132 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 74193 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 23170 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 22617 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 37872 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 53176 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 47644 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Diplomatic Scandal: Donald Trump's statements on NATO allies in Afghanistan spark outrage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Donald Trump provoked international criticism by questioning the contributions of NATO allies in Afghanistan. British politicians and families of fallen soldiers called his comments offensive.

Diplomatic Scandal: Donald Trump's statements on NATO allies in Afghanistan spark outrage

US President Donald Trump has provoked sharp international criticism after questioning the commitment of Alliance allies and downplaying their contribution to the war in Afghanistan. British politicians, veterans, and families of fallen servicemen called these comments not only historically inaccurate but also deeply offensive to those who sacrificed their lives for common security. This was reported by world media, writes UNN.

Details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Trump's words "appalling" and urged the American leader to issue a public apology. Representatives of all key political forces in the country expressed a similar position: Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch described the president's statements as a "disgrace," and Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey emphasized that such remarks are a direct insult to soldiers.

Trump should thank Copenhagen for its loyalty: Sweden calls on the US to stop pressuring Denmark over Greenland12.01.26, 03:46 • 4977 views

The British side reminded that after the September 11 attacks, it was the allies who helped the US by invoking Article 5 of the NATO Charter, and Britain's losses in the Afghan conflict amounted to 457 servicemen.

The pain of fallen soldiers' families and Prince Harry's comment

Prince Harry, who personally served in Afghanistan, also joined the criticism. He emphasized that the sacrifices of allied troops must be spoken of truthfully and with due respect. The mothers of fallen soldiers reacted particularly emotionally to the US president's remarks.

Lucy Aldridge, whose son became the youngest fallen British soldier in this war, stated that such rhetoric reopens wounds that have never healed and causes deep outrage in veteran communities.

White House response and Washington's position

The White House, commenting on press inquiries, chose not to refute the president's specific claims regarding combat operations in Afghanistan. Instead, the administration focused on the financial aspect, stating that America's contributions to NATO remain unmatched compared to other participants. The statement also highlighted Trump's role in stimulating the growth of allies' defense spending and added the ambiguous assertion that only the United States can guarantee the protection of Greenland. 

Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiers23.01.26, 06:36 • 38754 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Greenland
Keir Starmer
White House
NATO
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Great Britain
United States