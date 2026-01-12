Trump should thank Copenhagen for its loyalty: Sweden calls on the US to stop pressuring Denmark over Greenland

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 11, 06:21 PM • 10738 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 17493 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 18897 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 20560 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 37414 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 29435 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 33293 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43501 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 67715 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44982 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1.7m/s
85%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"You swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Trump": Congressman urged US military not to obey order to invade GreenlandJanuary 11, 04:10 PM • 7712 views
Russian strike on Vilniansk: woman killed, injured, and destruction, investigation launchedJanuary 11, 04:24 PM • 5026 views
Road accident in Kyiv region on January 11: traffic partially blocked on Kyiv-Odesa highwayPhotoJanuary 11, 04:56 PM • 4478 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedulesJanuary 11, 05:42 PM • 9114 views
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guaranteesJanuary 11, 06:48 PM • 6666 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 37414 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 106477 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 132942 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 102090 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 114279 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kherson Oblast
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 692 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 1460 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 21890 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 24579 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 80320 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
TikTok

Trump should thank Copenhagen for its loyalty: Sweden calls on the US to stop pressuring Denmark over Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson criticized US threats against Denmark regarding Greenland. He stated that Trump should thank Copenhagen for its loyalty, not threaten to seize territories.

Trump should thank Copenhagen for its loyalty: Sweden calls on the US to stop pressuring Denmark over Greenland

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson sharply criticized the US administration over threats against Denmark. During a defense conference in Salen on Sunday, January 11, the Swedish leader stated that Donald Trump should thank Copenhagen for its long-standing loyalty, not threaten to seize territories. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Kristersson emphasized that Washington's threatening rhetoric regarding Greenland causes justified outrage in Europe. He reminded the American side of the price of alliance: more than 50 Danish soldiers gave their lives fighting side-by-side with American military personnel in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The US should thank Denmark, which has been a very loyal ally for many years

- emphasized the Prime Minister of Sweden, adding that European leaders are increasingly concerned about the aggressive direction of US foreign policy.

Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on Sunday11.01.26, 06:43 • 11487 views

Expansionism and a threat to small states

Sweden's statement came after President Trump intensified pressure on Denmark on Friday. He announced his intention to acquire Greenland to strengthen US national security, noting that he would like to conclude a deal "the easy way," but is ready to act "the hard way" if necessary.

European allies discuss possible NATO mission to deploy troops in Greenland to allay Trump's fears - Media11.01.26, 09:43 • 5786 views

Ulf Kristersson warned that such actions destroy the world order and create a dangerous precedent where powerful states - including the US, Russia, and China - try to impose their will on smaller neighbors. According to him, the risk of major conflicts is increasing, and small countries risk being "sacrificed" within the new geopolitical ambitions of major players. 

It's no longer just words: Swedish Foreign Minister on Trump's statements about Greenland10.01.26, 20:54 • 6182 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
Ulf Kristersson
Federal government of the United States
Washington, D.C.
Iraq
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
Denmark
Sweden
Europe
China
United States