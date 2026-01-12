Trump should thank Copenhagen for its loyalty: Sweden calls on the US to stop pressuring Denmark over Greenland

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson sharply criticized the US administration over threats against Denmark. During a defense conference in Salen on Sunday, January 11, the Swedish leader stated that Donald Trump should thank Copenhagen for its long-standing loyalty, not threaten to seize territories. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Kristersson emphasized that Washington's threatening rhetoric regarding Greenland causes justified outrage in Europe. He reminded the American side of the price of alliance: more than 50 Danish soldiers gave their lives fighting side-by-side with American military personnel in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The US should thank Denmark, which has been a very loyal ally for many years - emphasized the Prime Minister of Sweden, adding that European leaders are increasingly concerned about the aggressive direction of US foreign policy.

Expansionism and a threat to small states

Sweden's statement came after President Trump intensified pressure on Denmark on Friday. He announced his intention to acquire Greenland to strengthen US national security, noting that he would like to conclude a deal "the easy way," but is ready to act "the hard way" if necessary.

Ulf Kristersson warned that such actions destroy the world order and create a dangerous precedent where powerful states - including the US, Russia, and China - try to impose their will on smaller neighbors. According to him, the risk of major conflicts is increasing, and small countries risk being "sacrificed" within the new geopolitical ambitions of major players.

