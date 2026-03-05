FBI detected suspicious activity in its computer networks and launched an investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has officially confirmed the detection of anomalous activity in its internal digital systems, which forced the agency to activate emergency security protocols. Despite the lack of detailed official comments on the scale of the incident, law enforcement sources report a probable interference in the operation of critical segments of the network. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to American media, the attack could have been aimed at systems that ensure the management of wiretapping and technical surveillance processes. The FBI assures that the situation is currently under control, and all technical resources have been mobilized to fully eliminate the consequences of the activity.

The FBI detected and addressed suspicious activity on FBI networks, and we used all technical capabilities to respond. – the bureau's statement reads.

Risks of foreign interference in government networks

This incident is another in a series of attempts to penetrate US government databases, often carried out by hacker groups supported by foreign states.

An official representative of the agency refused to specify whether confidential data was stolen, but assured that a thorough analysis of the infrastructure's security was being conducted. The intensification of cyberattacks on American special services is considered by analysts as part of a broader strategy of adversaries to weaken the country's internal security in the context of active hostilities abroad.

