FBI detected suspicious activity in its computer networks and launched an investigation

05:43 PM • 11234 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
05:39 PM • 16586 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
March 5, 12:41 PM • 41322 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 76080 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 45540 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
March 5, 12:00 PM • 41463 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
March 5, 11:33 AM • 66786 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25615 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49193 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 79781 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 34173 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 51638 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhotoMarch 5, 01:04 PM • 51934 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 22372 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 11424 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 22401 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 51679 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
March 5, 11:33 AM • 66786 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 76443 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 76737 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Ali Khamenei
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Great Britain
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 6154 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 11444 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 34193 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 41458 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 56561 views
Technology
Social network
Fox News
Shahed-136
Lancet (loitering munition)

FBI detected suspicious activity in its computer networks and launched an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The FBI confirmed the detection of anomalous activity in its internal digital systems and launched an investigation. The attack could have been aimed at systems for managing wiretapping and technical surveillance.

FBI detected suspicious activity in its computer networks and launched an investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has officially confirmed the detection of anomalous activity in its internal digital systems, which forced the agency to activate emergency security protocols. Despite the lack of detailed official comments on the scale of the incident, law enforcement sources report a probable interference in the operation of critical segments of the network. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to American media, the attack could have been aimed at systems that ensure the management of wiretapping and technical surveillance processes. The FBI assures that the situation is currently under control, and all technical resources have been mobilized to fully eliminate the consequences of the activity.

The FBI detected and addressed suspicious activity on FBI networks, and we used all technical capabilities to respond.

– the bureau's statement reads.

Risks of foreign interference in government networks

This incident is another in a series of attempts to penetrate US government databases, often carried out by hacker groups supported by foreign states.

FBI puts counter-terrorism units on high alert due to threat of retaliation from Iran01.03.26, 01:00 • 19699 views

An official representative of the agency refused to specify whether confidential data was stolen, but assured that a thorough analysis of the infrastructure's security was being conducted. The intensification of cyberattacks on American special services is considered by analysts as part of a broader strategy of adversaries to weaken the country's internal security in the context of active hostilities abroad.

FBI calls deadly Texas bar shooting a "potential act of terrorism"; Iranian flag found at shooter's home02.03.26, 17:09 • 7612 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Cyberattack
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Bloomberg L.P.
United States