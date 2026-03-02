FBI calls deadly Texas bar shooting a "potential act of terrorism"; Iranian flag found at shooter's home

Two people died and more than a dozen were injured in a shooting near a beer garden in Austin, Texas, the FBI says the incident may be terrorism-related, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Austin police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne. He was a naturalized US citizen born in Senegal, according to BBC's American partner, CBS News, and other American media outlets.

After receiving reports of an active shooting around 2:00 AM local time (08:00 GMT) on Sunday near Buford's Bar in the main city of the southern US state, police said they shot the suspect, bringing the death toll to three.

Police did not name a motive for the shooter. Of the survivors, 14 were taken to the hospital, three are in critical condition.

Two sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News that the shooter was wearing a hoodie with the inscription "Property of Allah." CBS also received information from a source familiar with the investigation that police officers searching the shooter's home found an Iranian flag and photographs of Iranian leaders. The attack occurred on a weekend when the US and its ally Israel launched several strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said that police officers patrolling the more popular and crowded bar district known as East Sixth Street quickly responded to reports of a man with a gun at Buford's Bar, located further down West Sixth Street.

She said that a man in a large SUV, driving past Buford's, turned on his hazard lights, rolled down his window, and fired a pistol, hitting people on the patio and sidewalk in front of the bar.

According to Davis, he parked the car nearby, got out with a rifle, and headed towards the bar. Three police officers stopped the suspect at an intersection and shot him.

The SUV was searched, and no explosives were found, officials said.

However, acting special agent Alex Doran of the FBI's San Antonio office stated that there were indications in the vehicle and on the suspect pointing to a "terrorism connection."

But Doran said the investigation was in its early stages and he was not prepared to disclose those details.

"We are determined to see this process through," he said.

Of the 14 people taken to the hospital, three were in critical condition, said Rob Luckritz, head of Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

US President Donald Trump was informed of the shooting, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said.

