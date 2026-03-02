FBI calls deadly Texas bar shooting a "potential act of terrorism"; Iranian flag found at shooter's home

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
03:00 PM • 1660 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 5526 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 10308 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 8230 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 10879 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 13910 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 24266 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 15866 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 39741 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 72882 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
62%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 32345 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 12147 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 20734 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 18256 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 10764 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 10876 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 18387 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 24266 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 134555 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 139972 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Bashar al-Assad
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 378 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 8026 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 10293 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 73392 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 70942 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Airbus A380

FBI calls deadly Texas bar shooting a "potential act of terrorism"; Iranian flag found at shooter's home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

In Austin, Texas, two people were killed and 14 injured in a shooting near a beer garden. The FBI is investigating the incident as a possible act of terrorism; the suspect was shot dead by police.

FBI calls deadly Texas bar shooting a "potential act of terrorism"; Iranian flag found at shooter's home

Two people died and more than a dozen were injured in a shooting near a beer garden in Austin, Texas, the FBI says the incident may be terrorism-related, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Austin police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne. He was a naturalized US citizen born in Senegal, according to BBC's American partner, CBS News, and other American media outlets.

After receiving reports of an active shooting around 2:00 AM local time (08:00 GMT) on Sunday near Buford's Bar in the main city of the southern US state, police said they shot the suspect, bringing the death toll to three.

Police did not name a motive for the shooter. Of the survivors, 14 were taken to the hospital, three are in critical condition.

Two sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News that the shooter was wearing a hoodie with the inscription "Property of Allah." CBS also received information from a source familiar with the investigation that police officers searching the shooter's home found an Iranian flag and photographs of Iranian leaders. The attack occurred on a weekend when the US and its ally Israel launched several strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said that police officers patrolling the more popular and crowded bar district known as East Sixth Street quickly responded to reports of a man with a gun at Buford's Bar, located further down West Sixth Street.

She said that a man in a large SUV, driving past Buford's, turned on his hazard lights, rolled down his window, and fired a pistol, hitting people on the patio and sidewalk in front of the bar.

According to Davis, he parked the car nearby, got out with a rifle, and headed towards the bar. Three police officers stopped the suspect at an intersection and shot him.

The SUV was searched, and no explosives were found, officials said.

However, acting special agent Alex Doran of the FBI's San Antonio office stated that there were indications in the vehicle and on the suspect pointing to a "terrorism connection."

But Doran said the investigation was in its early stages and he was not prepared to disclose those details.

"We are determined to see this process through," he said.

Of the 14 people taken to the hospital, three were in critical condition, said Rob Luckritz, head of Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

US President Donald Trump was informed of the shooting, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said.

In the US, a man rammed the gates of the FBI office in Pittsburgh: the incident was classified as a terrorist attack17.09.25, 15:06 • 2344 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Search
Israel
Austin, Texas
Senegal
Donald Trump
Texas
United States
Iran