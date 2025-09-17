$41.180.06
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
September 17, 05:30 AM • 24267 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 26708 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 82226 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM • 102952 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM • 50698 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 60822 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM • 97554 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31221 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM • 63085 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
In the US, a man rammed the gates of the FBI office in Pittsburgh: the incident was classified as a terrorist attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

In Pittsburgh, a man in a car crashed into the gates of the FBI building. The incident was classified as a deliberate act of terrorism.

In the US, a man rammed the gates of the FBI office in Pittsburgh: the incident was classified as a terrorist attack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man who, on Wednesday night, crashed a car at high speed into the gates of the FBI building in Pittsburgh. This was reported at a press conference by the head of the local FBI office, Christopher Giordano, according to the Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. local time. The suspect was identified as Donald Henson, a resident of Penn Hills. According to agents, after the ramming, he took an American flag from the back seat, threw it over the gate, and fled the scene on foot.

We consider this a deliberate act of terrorism against the FBI. This was an attack specifically on this building. Fortunately, no one was injured, but we will use all legal means to apprehend and bring this perpetrator to justice.

- said Giordano.

According to him, Henson is a former military man, has mental health problems, and is considered dangerous. At the same time, there is no confirmation that he was armed during the attack.

It is also reported that a few weeks ago, Henson had already appeared at this FBI office to file a "complaint that made no sense." After that, agents informed him that no action would be taken on this statement.

FBI Pittsburgh spokesman Bradford Eric noted that Henson was driving a white sedan with offensive writings on it — not directed at any specific group, but their meaning is currently being clarified.

Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealed17.09.25, 04:01 • 19968 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Federal Bureau of Investigation