In the US, a man rammed the gates of the FBI office in Pittsburgh: the incident was classified as a terrorist attack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man who, on Wednesday night, crashed a car at high speed into the gates of the FBI building in Pittsburgh. This was reported at a press conference by the head of the local FBI office, Christopher Giordano, according to the Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. local time. The suspect was identified as Donald Henson, a resident of Penn Hills. According to agents, after the ramming, he took an American flag from the back seat, threw it over the gate, and fled the scene on foot.

We consider this a deliberate act of terrorism against the FBI. This was an attack specifically on this building. Fortunately, no one was injured, but we will use all legal means to apprehend and bring this perpetrator to justice. - said Giordano.

According to him, Henson is a former military man, has mental health problems, and is considered dangerous. At the same time, there is no confirmation that he was armed during the attack.

It is also reported that a few weeks ago, Henson had already appeared at this FBI office to file a "complaint that made no sense." After that, agents informed him that no action would be taken on this statement.

FBI Pittsburgh spokesman Bradford Eric noted that Henson was driving a white sedan with offensive writings on it — not directed at any specific group, but their meaning is currently being clarified.

