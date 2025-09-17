Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealed

Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, left a note about his intentions before the shooting. Investigators revealed the content of the message. This was stated on Fox News by FBI head Kash Patel, reports UNN.

Details

According to the FBI director, Robinson wrote a note stating that he "has the opportunity to eliminate Charlie Kirk and he will do it."

And when asked why, he said - some hatred cannot be resolved by talking - said Patel.

The FBI chief also said that the note was destroyed, but investigators gathered forensic evidence of its existence and confirmed its content by interviewing witnesses.

Law enforcement officials noted that there are currently no signs of Robinson having accomplices; he most likely acted alone.

At the same time, the investigation continues to check whether other individuals could have been involved in organizing the attack.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.

On September 16, Tyler Robinson was officially charged with aggravated murder of political activist Charlie Kirk. The Utah prosecutor will seek the death penalty.

