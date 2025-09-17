Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealed

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
September 16, 04:50 PM • 16009 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 28511 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 20617 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 35894 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 51169 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 24930 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 41691 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 36920 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16757 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37744 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1m/s
61%
749mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kharkiv: occupiers destroyed building of National University of PharmacyPhotoVideoSeptember 16, 03:24 PM • 6724 views
Attack by five UAVs on Sumy on September 16: State Emergency Service shared footage and detailsPhotoVideoSeptember 16, 04:05 PM • 5558 views
Fire in Kyiv region after drone attack: rescuers extinguished the fire for over 10 hoursPhotoSeptember 16, 04:35 PM • 4754 views
Trump announced a great conversation with Modi: it was about resolving the conflict in UkraineSeptember 16, 06:36 PM • 3676 views
Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - mediaPhoto08:20 PM • 4544 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 16020 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 28525 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 21491 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 51177 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 41694 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Keir Starmer
Queen Camilla
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kharkiv
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 11726 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 19146 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 50483 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 49334 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 53936 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Washington Post
The Economist
E-6 Mercury

Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Tyler Robinson, accused of Charlie Kirk's murder, left a note about his intentions, indicating the possibility of eliminating Kirk. The FBI confirmed the content of the message, despite its destruction, and is investigating the possible involvement of other individuals.

Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealed

Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, left a note about his intentions before the shooting. Investigators revealed the content of the message. This was stated on Fox News by FBI head Kash Patel, reports UNN.

Details

According to the FBI director, Robinson wrote a note stating that he "has the opportunity to eliminate Charlie Kirk and he will do it."

And when asked why, he said - some hatred cannot be resolved by talking

- said Patel.

The FBI chief also said that the note was destroyed, but investigators gathered forensic evidence of its existence and confirmed its content by interviewing witnesses.

Law enforcement officials noted that there are currently no signs of Robinson having accomplices; he most likely acted alone.

At the same time, the investigation continues to check whether other individuals could have been involved in organizing the attack.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.   

The founder of Turning Point USA was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was in the hospital. His condition was assessed as critical.   

On September 16, Tyler Robinson was officially charged with aggravated murder of political activist Charlie Kirk. The Utah prosecutor will seek the death penalty.

He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for?10.09.25, 23:47 • 21059 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Kash Patel
Utah
Fox News