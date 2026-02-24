SBU detained two Ukrainians for registering Starlink for occupiers

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 12746 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 12366 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 12176 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 13029 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 13242 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 20774 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 39476 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30499 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 30078 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 23641 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Publications
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 12746 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 38650 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 58785 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 62160 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 154947 views
SBU detained two Ukrainians for registering Starlink for occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The SBU detained two residents of Izmail who registered Starlink for Russian occupiers for $30. They face life imprisonment for treason committed by a group of persons in prior conspiracy.

SBU detained two Ukrainians for registering Starlink for occupiers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained two Ukrainian citizens who agreed to register Starlink for Russian occupiers; they now face life imprisonment, the SSU reported, according to UNN.

The SSU's counterintelligence and cyber specialists in Odesa region exposed two Ukrainian citizens whom the enemy had recruited for the illegal registration of Starlink systems. According to the investigation, the suspects were two residents of Izmail: a 36-year-old unemployed man and his 28-year-old unemployed cohabitant.

- the SSU reported.

They came "into the sight" of the 'Rashists' through Telegram channels looking for "easy money," the special service indicated.

As the investigation established, "representatives of the aggressor state offered the perpetrators 30 US dollars for the illegal registration of each Starlink terminal used by representatives of the Russian Federation."

"To activate more such devices, the suspects tried to involve other individuals in the scheme. In particular, it was established that they intended to recruit someone from local drug addicts for a 'trip to the ASC (Administrative Service Center)'," the SSU reported.

SSU officers, as noted, "detained both recruited individuals." During searches, their mobile phones with evidence of working for the enemy were seized, the special service added.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy of a group of persons). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of life imprisonment. Both suspects have been remanded in custody.

The SSU reminds that assisting the 'Rashists' with Starlink terminal registration is a criminal offense. The enemy acts both directly – by posting advertisements with relevant registration requests online – and resorts to manipulation. This includes impersonating Ukrainian military personnel who allegedly "purchased Starlink with their own funds and currently cannot register it," and therefore appeal "for help" to Ukrainian citizens. The Security Service of Ukraine urges citizens to be vigilant and not to succumb to such provocations.

Occupiers experienced Starlink disconnection and are looking for "analogue-free" alternatives, but in vain - DIU17.02.26, 17:03 • 3866 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
Search
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Starlink
Odesa Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Izmail
Ukraine