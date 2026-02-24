SBU detained two Ukrainians for registering Starlink for occupiers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained two Ukrainian citizens who agreed to register Starlink for Russian occupiers; they now face life imprisonment, the SSU reported, according to UNN.

The SSU's counterintelligence and cyber specialists in Odesa region exposed two Ukrainian citizens whom the enemy had recruited for the illegal registration of Starlink systems. According to the investigation, the suspects were two residents of Izmail: a 36-year-old unemployed man and his 28-year-old unemployed cohabitant. - the SSU reported.

They came "into the sight" of the 'Rashists' through Telegram channels looking for "easy money," the special service indicated.

As the investigation established, "representatives of the aggressor state offered the perpetrators 30 US dollars for the illegal registration of each Starlink terminal used by representatives of the Russian Federation."

"To activate more such devices, the suspects tried to involve other individuals in the scheme. In particular, it was established that they intended to recruit someone from local drug addicts for a 'trip to the ASC (Administrative Service Center)'," the SSU reported.

SSU officers, as noted, "detained both recruited individuals." During searches, their mobile phones with evidence of working for the enemy were seized, the special service added.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy of a group of persons). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of life imprisonment. Both suspects have been remanded in custody.

The SSU reminds that assisting the 'Rashists' with Starlink terminal registration is a criminal offense. The enemy acts both directly – by posting advertisements with relevant registration requests online – and resorts to manipulation. This includes impersonating Ukrainian military personnel who allegedly "purchased Starlink with their own funds and currently cannot register it," and therefore appeal "for help" to Ukrainian citizens. The Security Service of Ukraine urges citizens to be vigilant and not to succumb to such provocations.

