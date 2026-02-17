Occupiers experienced Starlink disconnection and are looking for "analogue-free" alternatives, but in vain - DIU

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 1636 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 7472 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 12041 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 13120 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 16089 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 23153 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 32937 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 44127 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 52182 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38737 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.4m/s
71%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 22716 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 20562 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 22415 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 17323 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 9674 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 17421 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 37244 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 46893 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 67372 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 71936 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 9762 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 7086 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 23945 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 21639 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 24603 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Film
Heating

Occupiers experienced Starlink disconnection and are looking for "analogue-free" alternatives, but in vain - DIU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The GUR recorded Starlink disconnections among Russian occupiers along the entire front line. Russians are forced to use low-quality Gazprom terminals, which do not provide stable communication.

Occupiers experienced Starlink disconnection and are looking for "analogue-free" alternatives, but in vain - DIU

Russian occupiers experienced Starlink outages, are looking for "analogues", but in vain, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported, writes UNN.

Ukraine's military intelligence records the disconnection of Starlink satellite communication terminals in the occupation forces along the entire line of combat contact. As a result, Muscovites are forced to look for "analogous" alternatives that are unable to compete in communication quality with Western technologies.

- stated the GUR.

The enemy is trying to recruit Ukrainians to register Starlink terminals. The SBU reminded of criminal liability12.02.26, 18:46 • 3022 views

Details

The GUR published an interception where the occupiers talk about alternatives.

"Our neighbors have a "Gazprom" terminal, it works on "Gazproms", as I understood," the occupier recalls about the Russian analogue.

"It's just that as far as I know, such a "Gazprom" (editor's note - communication terminal) is a piece of shit, b..ch," the occupier responds about the quality of Russian satellite systems.

"Even with an alternative, it is almost impossible to use it in combat conditions due to low communication quality. It has been recorded that "Gazprom" terminals do not provide stable video retransmission to command posts," the GUR emphasized.

"Yes, but maybe something has changed, before that we went to the neighbors, the 76th farm, a large VDV one, they had a "Gazprom", and it didn't handle the broadcast," the occupier complains.

According to the GUR, "Gazprom" terminals operate through "Yamal" series satellites, five of which are in geostationary orbit.

"This number is not enough for full coverage of the entire front line, as the satellite resource of this group is mostly used to serve subscribers in the Russian Federation," the GUR noted.

Since February 23, 2024, the operating company has been under international sanctions.

"The cessation of Starlink's operation among the occupiers has already led to serious problems with the interaction of units, logistics, and the use of unmanned systems of various types - from ground to air," the GUR summarized.

Disabling Starlink for Russians is just the beginning, Ukraine intends to continue showing strategic initiative - Fedorov12.02.26, 20:27 • 3995 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Gazprom
Starlink
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine