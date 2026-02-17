Occupiers experienced Starlink disconnection and are looking for "analogue-free" alternatives, but in vain - DIU

Russian occupiers experienced Starlink outages, are looking for "analogues", but in vain, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported, writes UNN.

Ukraine's military intelligence records the disconnection of Starlink satellite communication terminals in the occupation forces along the entire line of combat contact. As a result, Muscovites are forced to look for "analogous" alternatives that are unable to compete in communication quality with Western technologies. - stated the GUR.

Details

The GUR published an interception where the occupiers talk about alternatives.

"Our neighbors have a "Gazprom" terminal, it works on "Gazproms", as I understood," the occupier recalls about the Russian analogue.

"It's just that as far as I know, such a "Gazprom" (editor's note - communication terminal) is a piece of shit, b..ch," the occupier responds about the quality of Russian satellite systems.

"Even with an alternative, it is almost impossible to use it in combat conditions due to low communication quality. It has been recorded that "Gazprom" terminals do not provide stable video retransmission to command posts," the GUR emphasized.

"Yes, but maybe something has changed, before that we went to the neighbors, the 76th farm, a large VDV one, they had a "Gazprom", and it didn't handle the broadcast," the occupier complains.

According to the GUR, "Gazprom" terminals operate through "Yamal" series satellites, five of which are in geostationary orbit.

"This number is not enough for full coverage of the entire front line, as the satellite resource of this group is mostly used to serve subscribers in the Russian Federation," the GUR noted.

Since February 23, 2024, the operating company has been under international sanctions.

"The cessation of Starlink's operation among the occupiers has already led to serious problems with the interaction of units, logistics, and the use of unmanned systems of various types - from ground to air," the GUR summarized.

