Disabling Starlink for Russians is just the beginning, Ukraine intends to continue showing strategic initiative - Fedorov

After restricting Russian troops' access to Starlink satellite communications, Ukraine intends to further increase technological pressure on the enemy and develop its own strategic initiative in the digital dimension of the war.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov during a joint press conference following the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format, UNN reports.

Details

Answering journalists' questions about the impact of disconnecting Starlink internet terminals on Russian troops, Fedorov emphasized that such actions have already yielded results and have strategic importance.

We left Russia without communication, and I believe this is a good opportunity to show strategic initiative. And I would like to say that this is just the beginning - said Fedorov.

He emphasized that depriving the enemy of access to satellite communications significantly complicates troop command and control and coordination of actions on the battlefield, which directly affects the effectiveness of Russian units.

Recall

Ukrainian cyber specialists collected data on thousands of Russian Starlinks under the guise of activation assistance