Disabling Starlink for Russians is just the beginning, Ukraine intends to continue showing strategic initiative - Fedorov

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 5688 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 11041 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 12615 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 16720 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 18145 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 20398 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 22269 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28183 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74063 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49328 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.3m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 41811 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 28986 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 13086 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 8520 views
The Rada is preparing election scenarios during the war and is already promising the first document02:42 PM • 6668 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 29055 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 74124 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 66026 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 68750 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 76503 views
Actual people
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Milan
Brussels
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 8616 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 13134 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 41862 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 37016 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 38614 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

Disabling Starlink for Russians is just the beginning, Ukraine intends to continue showing strategic initiative - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Ukraine intends to increase technological pressure on the enemy after restricting Russian troops' access to Starlink. Minister Fedorov stated that this is just the beginning, and such actions have already yielded results.

Disabling Starlink for Russians is just the beginning, Ukraine intends to continue showing strategic initiative - Fedorov

After restricting Russian troops' access to Starlink satellite communications, Ukraine intends to further increase technological pressure on the enemy and develop its own strategic initiative in the digital dimension of the war.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov during a joint press conference following the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the "Ramstein" format, UNN reports.

Details

Answering journalists' questions about the impact of disconnecting Starlink internet terminals on Russian troops, Fedorov emphasized that such actions have already yielded results and have strategic importance.

We left Russia without communication, and I believe this is a good opportunity to show strategic initiative. And I would like to say that this is just the beginning

- said Fedorov.

He emphasized that depriving the enemy of access to satellite communications significantly complicates troop command and control and coordination of actions on the battlefield, which directly affects the effectiveness of Russian units.

Recall

Ukraine will soon announce a decision regarding the first manufacturers who will receive permission to export weapons. The priority remains to provide for the Defense Forces and scale up drone production.

Ukrainian cyber specialists collected data on thousands of Russian Starlinks under the guise of activation assistance12.02.26, 18:33 • 1834 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Starlink
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Ukraine