Ukrainian cyber specialists collected data on thousands of Russian Starlinks under the guise of activation assistance

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 406 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 1656 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 8324 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 13166 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 15258 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 18795 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 21085 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 27693 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 73694 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48866 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
90%
730mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 21113 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 25560 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 37879 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 24263 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 9132 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 24579 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 71662 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 63930 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 66252 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 74478 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 5822 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 9514 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 38146 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 35908 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 37468 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating

Ukrainian cyber specialists collected data on thousands of Russian Starlinks under the guise of activation assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Ukrainian cyber specialists collected data on 2,420 Russian Starlink terminals and their positions. They engaged Russians through Telegram channels, receiving $5,870 from them, which was then transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian cyber specialists collected data on thousands of Russian Starlinks under the guise of activation assistance

Ukrainian cyber specialists used Russian attempts to activate Starlink to collect intelligence. As a result, information about 2420 enemy terminals and their positions was obtained, and the occupiers' funds were directed to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, according to UNN.

The "256 Cyber Assault Division" together with InformNapalm and MILITAN collected data on 2420 Russian Starlink terminals and the exact positions of their use.

- the report says.

Thus, the occupiers tried to find "drops" in Ukraine – people who would agree to activate terminals for money to circumvent the ban.

In response, Ukrainian specialists created a network of Telegram channels and bots through which Russians were allegedly offered assistance with registration.

In reality, technical data and information about the enemy were collected. The collected information was transferred to the relevant structures for further blocking.

In addition, within the framework of the operation, it was possible to obtain $5870 in "donations" from Russian military personnel who transferred funds, believing that they were paying for services. The money was directed to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, 31 Ukrainians who tried to help Russians with terminal registration were identified. Their data was handed over to law enforcement agencies.

Recall

Russian occupiers threaten the families of captured Ukrainians, demanding that Starlink terminals be registered in their names. This happened after the disconnection of illegal Starlink terminals used for communication by Russian military units and kamikaze drones.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
Starlink
charity
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine