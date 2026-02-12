Ukrainian cyber specialists collected data on thousands of Russian Starlinks under the guise of activation assistance

Ukrainian cyber specialists used Russian attempts to activate Starlink to collect intelligence. As a result, information about 2420 enemy terminals and their positions was obtained, and the occupiers' funds were directed to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, according to UNN.

The "256 Cyber Assault Division" together with InformNapalm and MILITAN collected data on 2420 Russian Starlink terminals and the exact positions of their use. - the report says.

Thus, the occupiers tried to find "drops" in Ukraine – people who would agree to activate terminals for money to circumvent the ban.

In response, Ukrainian specialists created a network of Telegram channels and bots through which Russians were allegedly offered assistance with registration.

In reality, technical data and information about the enemy were collected. The collected information was transferred to the relevant structures for further blocking.

In addition, within the framework of the operation, it was possible to obtain $5870 in "donations" from Russian military personnel who transferred funds, believing that they were paying for services. The money was directed to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, 31 Ukrainians who tried to help Russians with terminal registration were identified. Their data was handed over to law enforcement agencies.

Recall

Russian occupiers threaten the families of captured Ukrainians, demanding that Starlink terminals be registered in their names. This happened after the disconnection of illegal Starlink terminals used for communication by Russian military units and kamikaze drones.