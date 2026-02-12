The enemy is trying to recruit Ukrainians to register Starlink terminals. The SBU reminded of criminal liability

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 1516 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 3678 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 10152 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 14219 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 16146 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 19351 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 21436 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 27828 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 73788 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48967 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.5m/s
90%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 22236 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 26639 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 39384 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 26123 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 10840 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 26173 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 72495 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 64670 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 67090 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 75197 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Milan
Brussels
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 6624 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 10883 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 39426 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 36270 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 37834 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136

The enemy is trying to recruit Ukrainians to register Starlink terminals. The SBU reminded of criminal liability

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The SBU is countering Russia's attempts to recruit Ukrainians to register Starlink terminals used by Russians. This entails criminal liability for treason.

The enemy is trying to recruit Ukrainians to register Starlink terminals. The SBU reminded of criminal liability

The enemy is trying to recruit Ukrainians to register Russian Starlink terminals. The SBU warned that this entails criminal liability, UNN reports.

Details

The SBU noted that they are actively countering Russia's attempts to recruit Ukrainians for the illegal registration of Starlink systems.

Currently, the Rashists are facing the blocking of Starlink terminals along the entire front line. It has been established that the occupiers are trying to restore this communication channel by any means. In particular, they offer Ukrainian citizens money to register terminals used by Russians at ASCs.

The enemy acts both directly – placing advertisements with relevant registration requests on the Internet – and resorts to manipulation. This includes impersonating Ukrainian military personnel who allegedly "bought Starlink with their own funds and currently cannot register it," and therefore are asking Ukrainian citizens "for help."

- the report says.

The Security Service of Ukraine urged citizens to be vigilant and not to succumb to such provocations.

Such cooperation with the occupiers is classified by the Criminal Code of Ukraine as high treason under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111) and provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property, the SBU emphasized.

If you have encountered or witnessed these crimes, immediately report them to the SBU:

  • FSB agent chatbot "Spaly" – t.me/spaly_fsb_bot;
    • tel.: 0 800 501 482;
      • email: [email protected].

        Individuals who voluntarily assist the enemy become accomplices in their crimes, contribute to the further deaths of Ukrainian military personnel and civilians, and to the shelling of peaceful Ukrainian cities. They will be identified and brought to justice in accordance with the law.

        - the special service summarized.

        Ukrainian cyber specialists collected data on thousands of Russian Starlinks under the guise of activation assistance12.02.26, 18:33 • 776 views

        Recall

        The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War stated that Russian occupiers, after disabling illegal Starlink terminals, are looking for a way out and have turned their attention to the families of captured Ukrainians, threatening them to register "Starlinks."

        Antonina Tumanova

        Crimes and emergencies
        Russian propaganda
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Life imprisonment
        Starlink
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Ukraine