The enemy is trying to recruit Ukrainians to register Starlink terminals. The SBU reminded of criminal liability

The enemy is trying to recruit Ukrainians to register Russian Starlink terminals. The SBU warned that this entails criminal liability, UNN reports.

Details

The SBU noted that they are actively countering Russia's attempts to recruit Ukrainians for the illegal registration of Starlink systems.

Currently, the Rashists are facing the blocking of Starlink terminals along the entire front line. It has been established that the occupiers are trying to restore this communication channel by any means. In particular, they offer Ukrainian citizens money to register terminals used by Russians at ASCs.

The enemy acts both directly – placing advertisements with relevant registration requests on the Internet – and resorts to manipulation. This includes impersonating Ukrainian military personnel who allegedly "bought Starlink with their own funds and currently cannot register it," and therefore are asking Ukrainian citizens "for help." - the report says.

The Security Service of Ukraine urged citizens to be vigilant and not to succumb to such provocations.

Such cooperation with the occupiers is classified by the Criminal Code of Ukraine as high treason under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111) and provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property, the SBU emphasized.

If you have encountered or witnessed these crimes, immediately report them to the SBU:

FSB agent chatbot "Spaly" – t.me/spaly_fsb_bot;

tel.: 0 800 501 482;

email: [email protected].

Individuals who voluntarily assist the enemy become accomplices in their crimes, contribute to the further deaths of Ukrainian military personnel and civilians, and to the shelling of peaceful Ukrainian cities. They will be identified and brought to justice in accordance with the law. - the special service summarized.

Recall

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War stated that Russian occupiers, after disabling illegal Starlink terminals, are looking for a way out and have turned their attention to the families of captured Ukrainians, threatening them to register "Starlinks."