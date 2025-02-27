It has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign: MFA on subsoil agreement with the US

The agreement with the United States on subsoil has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

"As you know, as a result of the work of the negotiation teams, the text of the agreement was finalized and, in our opinion, it has become much better and acceptable for Ukraine to sign. Therefore, the government has approved the possibility of signing and authorized officials to sign the agreement. In general, as a result of the joint work of the Ukrainian and American teams, the text of the agreement has become much better," said Georgiy Tykhyi.

He noted that it is very important for Ukraine that the text does not mention the debt.

In our opinion, when Congress allocated this aid to Ukraine, it was not allocated as a debt. Therefore, it was very important for us that it was fair, that the agreement did not include these debts. In addition, we managed to remove this clause on reimbursement of the next future aid at $2 for one. This was also removed from the text that is now available. And the joint use of this fund is also very important. That is, Ukraine and the United States jointly manage this fund. The fund is filled in Ukraine and used for Ukraine, to invest in the reconstruction of Ukraine - noted Georgiy Tykhyi.

The official noted that this agreement should be perceived as a framework, both as a first step and as the beginning of a process.

I urge you not to take it as a final document, but rather as a framework that starts cooperation. We believe that this cooperation between Ukraine and the United States is important for our country and important for the United States. It allows us to talk about support that is ongoing and will continue. As of now, all the support has already been allocated by the United States and continues to come. And I think that further support will be discussed and, let's say, what the next steps and documents will be as a continuation of this framework agreement - The spokesman added.

In addition, he said, specific agreements on the creation of the fund itself, other arrangements, and security guarantees will be discussed tomorrow.

