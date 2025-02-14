Zelensky on the agreement on rare earth metals: it is not about security, but about investment

The draft agreement on rare earth metals is not about security, this document is about investment. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

This document was on my desk, and I instructed my lawyers to study it. This is not a security document, but an investment document. I know I'm going to meet with the Vice President (J.D. Vance - ed.), maybe tonight, but I'm here until tomorrow. As Trump said: I'm always in Washington, come whenever you want. I can also tell the vice president: I'm here, we can meet whenever you want. I am not ready to sign everything, but I am ready to meet - Zelensky said.

Addendum

UNN sources reported that on February 14 Ukraine submitted an updated draft of the rare earth metals agreement to the United States.

The American side asked for time until 5 p.m. to work with him.

On February 13, sources reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed US President Donald Trump that Ukraine had received a draft agreement on rare earth minerals, and that the position had already begun to be analyzed.

Zelenskyy has previously stated that he supports a strategic partnership with the United States in rare earth metal mining, which could be part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine.

On February 11, Donald Trump saidthat Ukraine had "effectively" agreed to give the United States access to $500 billion worth of rare earth minerals in return for Washington's military aid.