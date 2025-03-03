Musk will appear at a joint session of Congress with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, will attend Trump's address in Congress. Musk will present his Department of Government Efficiency as part of the presidential message.
Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, who has become one of the most prominent and influential advisors to U.S. President Donald Trump, will be present in the House of Representatives chamber to speak at a joint session of Congress. This was reported by CNN, citing a White House representative, as conveyed by UNN.
According to the publication, Musk will be presented as a vivid example of the administration's swift actions to change Washington, said an official, and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is expected to become one of the central elements of the president's message.
Earlier, Trump announced his upcoming speech in Congress in a new social media post.
"TOMORROW EVENING WILL BE BIG. I WILL SAY EVERYTHING AS IT IS!" — Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social.
According to ABC, Trump will speak at a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on Tuesday at 9 PM Eastern Time.