Trump Administration Cancels Memorandum on Controlling the Use of American Weapons

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 19541 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 19541 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 38777 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 38777 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 77527 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 77527 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 46511 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 46511 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110116 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110116 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96516 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111953 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116596 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116596 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148826 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 89298 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 45384 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105395 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 56940 views

05:35 AM • 56940 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 38680 views

09:03 AM • 38680 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 77527 views

09:20 AM • 77527 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110116 views

06:23 AM • 110116 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148826 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 139764 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139764 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172265 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 15104 views

09:59 AM • 15104 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 38680 views

09:03 AM • 38680 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132622 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 134507 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134507 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 162989 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162989 views
Trump Administration Cancels Memorandum on Controlling the Use of American Weapons

Trump Administration Cancels Memorandum on Controlling the Use of American Weapons
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 31925 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31925 views

Trump canceled the NSM-20 memorandum, which required reporting on violations of international law in the use of US weapons. The document was signed by Biden in February 2024 and applied to all countries receiving US weapons.

The administration of President Donald Trump has canceled an order issued by the previous US administration that required reporting on possible violations of international humanitarian law in the use of American weapons. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The canceled document, known as the National Security Memorandum 20, was signed by Joe Biden in February 2024 amid increased scrutiny of the use of American weapons in armed conflicts, particularly in Gaza. It required the US government to provide Congress with reports on compliance with international law by countries receiving US military supplies.

According to sources, White House National Security Advisor Michael Walz issued an order on February 21 to cancel NSM-20. The State Department forwarded journalists' inquiries to the White House, which has not yet provided an official comment.

The decision drew criticism from some lawmakers. Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen called it “disgraceful” and undermining congressional control over military sales.

The NSM-20 applied to all countries receiving US weapons, but was of particular concern in the context of Israel. In May 2024, the Biden administration issued a report suggesting that the Israeli military may have violated international humanitarian law, but no clear evidence was provided due to the complexity of the situation in the region.

Upon his return to office in January 2025, Trump ordered a review of all national security orders issued by his predecessor.

Trump's national security adviser called the head of the White House a "president of peace"24.02.25, 01:54 • 23771 view

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
chris-van-hollenChris Van Hollen
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

