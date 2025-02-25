Trump Administration Cancels Memorandum on Controlling the Use of American Weapons

The administration of President Donald Trump has canceled an order issued by the previous US administration that required reporting on possible violations of international humanitarian law in the use of American weapons. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The canceled document, known as the National Security Memorandum 20, was signed by Joe Biden in February 2024 amid increased scrutiny of the use of American weapons in armed conflicts, particularly in Gaza. It required the US government to provide Congress with reports on compliance with international law by countries receiving US military supplies.

According to sources, White House National Security Advisor Michael Walz issued an order on February 21 to cancel NSM-20. The State Department forwarded journalists' inquiries to the White House, which has not yet provided an official comment.

The decision drew criticism from some lawmakers. Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen called it “disgraceful” and undermining congressional control over military sales.

The NSM-20 applied to all countries receiving US weapons, but was of particular concern in the context of Israel. In May 2024, the Biden administration issued a report suggesting that the Israeli military may have violated international humanitarian law, but no clear evidence was provided due to the complexity of the situation in the region.

Upon his return to office in January 2025, Trump ordered a review of all national security orders issued by his predecessor.

