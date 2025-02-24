Trump's national security adviser called the head of the White House a "president of peace"

White House President Donald Trump is a "president of peace" who is trying to end several wars at once. This was stated by Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Volz, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.

Details

In particular, the politician noted that "we are moving towards a ceasefire.

"We are reshaping the United States' relationship with Russia. We saw the first step when President Trump spoke with both Putin and Zelensky, and then further interaction in Riyadh," Volz said.

He also emphasized the importance of U.S. engagement with European allies as the French president and British prime minister visit Washington next week.

We welcome their ideas on security guarantees and European leadership to keep Europe safe in the future - Trump's national security adviser emphasized.

In addition, he called Trump "the chief deal maker.

"It is only because of his strength that we are taking this position. And President Trump's own words were that Russia invaded its neighbor during the Bush, Obama, and Biden eras, but not during his," Volz summarized.

Context

British Prime Minister Keith Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on positions to support Kyiv ahead of their visits to the United States next week. The British and French leaders will hold separate meetings with US President Donald Trump, during which they agreed to demonstrate "united leadership in support of Ukraine.

Recall

The United States of America has come "very close" to reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated by the US President's Special Representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The diplomat did not specify the terms of the agreement, but emphasized that in any peace deal, each party must make concessions - territorial or economic.

