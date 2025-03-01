Pentagon chief warns of military action if Mexico fails to meet Trump's demands - WSJ

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+6°
1.3m/s
75%
Finnish President Stubb: Britain and France could mediate to restore dialogue with Russia

April 3, 04:45 PM

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

April 3, 05:15 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Pentagon chief warns of military action if Mexico fails to meet Trump's demands - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 45591 views

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced his readiness for unilateral military action if Mexico does not step up its fight against drug cartels. Mexico is trying to avoid conflict by tightening border controls and extraditing drug traffickers.

Pentagon chief warns of military action if Mexico fails to meet Trump's demands - WSJ

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that if Mexico does not step up its fight against drug cartels, the US military is ready to take unilateral action. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the first telephone conversation between US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the leadership of the Mexican armed forces caused diplomatic tensions. 

"Hegseth told officials that if Mexico did not deal with the collusion between the government and the drug cartels, the U.S. military was prepared to take unilateral action," according to people briefed on the January 31 call. The top Mexican leadership on the call was "shocked and outraged, believing he was suggesting U.S. military action on Mexican soil," the people said. The U.S. Department of Defense declined to comment.

Hegseth's warning, echoed by other Trump administration officials, is said to now hang over Mexico's trade talks with President Trump. Their fear: demands that Mexico stop smuggling fentanyl and trafficking in migrants are quietly backed by potential US military action, not just the 25% tariffs that are paralyzing the country's economy, the newspaper writes.

US President Donald Trump has announced that new tariffs will come into effect on Tuesday, March 4, for Mexico, Canada and China. The Mexican government is trying to avoid sanctions: this week, the authorities handed over 29 drug cartel leaders to the United States and began to tighten control over the border by sending 10,000 National Guard troops.

In addition, Mexico has taken steps against Chinese goods, confiscating imported electronics, suspending the opening of a BYD electric car plant, and launching an investigation into dumping Chinese products. Such actions may be an attempt to weaken US trade pressure and demonstrate loyalty to Washington.

Mexico is ready to impose duties on Chinese imports following the example of the United States01.03.25, 10:39 • 38133 views

"There is a sense that Trump wants specific things, such as troop deployments," said one source familiar with the bilateral talks.

Senior Mexican officials believe they can reach a deal with Trump on trade and migration. But military tensions with the United States are something new and much more difficult to resolve, the newspaper points out.

Hegseth's words about the possibility of unilateral military action if Mexico does not step up its fight against drug cartels during the January 31 phone call were said to have particularly struck a chord with Mexican generals who remember the historical precedents of American invasions, including the Mexican-American War of 1846, after which the country lost a significant part of its territory.

Hegseth repeated his warning on several occasions. Visiting the U.S.-Mexico border and the Guantanamo Bay naval base, he emphasized: "We are not taking anything off the table. Nothing" when asked about the possibility of military strikes on Mexican territory.

Washington, as noted, has taken this prospect seriously. On Thursday, according to the newspaper, a closed-door exercise was held on Capitol Hill to discuss the potential consequences of US military action against Mexico. Among the predictions are economic chaos, riots and the threat of curtailing security cooperation programs, such as intelligence sharing between the two countries, the newspaper writes.

On the same day, a group of two dozen U.S. lawmakers issued a resolution condemning "any call for U.S. military action in Mexico without the authorization of the U.S. Congress and the consent of the Mexican government." The document emphasizes that any such action could have "serious bilateral consequences.

Trump imposes new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China over drugs28.02.25, 01:08 • 29368 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
United States Department of Defense
United States Congress
Mexico
Donald Trump
Canada
China
United States
