Mexico is ready to impose duties on Chinese imports following the example of the United States

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 19852 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 113018 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 172399 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108444 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344696 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174177 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145323 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196240 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124995 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108200 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+6°
1.3m/s
75%
Popular news

Finnish President Stubb: Britain and France could mediate to restore dialogue with Russia

April 3, 04:45 PM • 10575 views

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

April 3, 05:15 PM • 10781 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11685 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11980 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 10649 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 19852 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88004 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 113018 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 172399 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161142 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22520 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25194 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39095 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47645 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136184 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Mexico is ready to impose duties on Chinese imports following the example of the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38133 views

Mexico has proposed to impose similar duties on Chinese imports to the US, focusing on cars and auto parts. This could help the country avoid the 25% tariff imposed by the US on Mexican goods.

Mexico is ready to impose duties on Chinese imports following the example of the United States

Mexico has proposed to impose similar duties on Chinese imports to those of the United States, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, calling the move “very interesting” and noting that Canada should follow suit. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

This week, senior Mexican officials held talks with representatives of the administration of US President Donald Trump ahead of the March 4 effective date of the new US tariffs. They include restrictions on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as an additional 10% duty on goods from China.

“I think it would be a nice gesture if Canadians did the same so we can protect North America from the flood of Chinese imports coming from the most unbalanced economy in modern history,” Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said that the unilateral increase in duties by the United States seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization and harms the interests of China, the United States and the world.

“Pressure, coercion, and threats are not the right way to interact with China. Instead, mutual respect is the key,” said embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu in a statement to Reuters. - “We urge the United States to correct its mistakes and return to the right way of solving each other's problems through equal consultations.

According to reports, Mexico's proposed duties on China will focus on automobiles and auto parts. This move is likely Mexico City's response to avoid a 25% tariff on Mexican goods from the US.

For several months now, Mexican authorities have been analyzing the trade policies of the United States and Canada toward China. The administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum has previously stated its desire to respond more consistently to possible unfair competition from Beijing.

On Thursday, Mexico's Deputy Economy Minister Vidal Llorenas said that Mexico may take additional trade measures that go beyond the duties it has imposed on cheap goods, mostly from China, including counterfeit products imported under previous low-value benefits known as “de minimis”.

Recall 

On February 28, US President Donald Trump announced that new duties of 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada and an additional 10% on Chinese goods would take effect on March 4.

In particular, these measures are being introduced against the backdrop of serious problems with deadly drugs, in particular fentanyl, which continues to flow into the United States from these countries. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyNews of the World
Mexico
Donald Trump
Canada
China
United States
Brent
$69.81
Bitcoin
$82,656.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,129.49
Ethereum
$1,791.52