Mexico is ready to impose duties on Chinese imports following the example of the United States
Kyiv • UNN
Mexico has proposed to impose similar duties on Chinese imports to the US, focusing on cars and auto parts. This could help the country avoid the 25% tariff imposed by the US on Mexican goods.
Mexico has proposed to impose similar duties on Chinese imports to those of the United States, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, calling the move “very interesting” and noting that Canada should follow suit. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
This week, senior Mexican officials held talks with representatives of the administration of US President Donald Trump ahead of the March 4 effective date of the new US tariffs. They include restrictions on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as an additional 10% duty on goods from China.
“I think it would be a nice gesture if Canadians did the same so we can protect North America from the flood of Chinese imports coming from the most unbalanced economy in modern history,” Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington said that the unilateral increase in duties by the United States seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization and harms the interests of China, the United States and the world.
“Pressure, coercion, and threats are not the right way to interact with China. Instead, mutual respect is the key,” said embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu in a statement to Reuters. - “We urge the United States to correct its mistakes and return to the right way of solving each other's problems through equal consultations.
According to reports, Mexico's proposed duties on China will focus on automobiles and auto parts. This move is likely Mexico City's response to avoid a 25% tariff on Mexican goods from the US.
For several months now, Mexican authorities have been analyzing the trade policies of the United States and Canada toward China. The administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum has previously stated its desire to respond more consistently to possible unfair competition from Beijing.
On Thursday, Mexico's Deputy Economy Minister Vidal Llorenas said that Mexico may take additional trade measures that go beyond the duties it has imposed on cheap goods, mostly from China, including counterfeit products imported under previous low-value benefits known as “de minimis”.
Recall
On February 28, US President Donald Trump announced that new duties of 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada and an additional 10% on Chinese goods would take effect on March 4.
In particular, these measures are being introduced against the backdrop of serious problems with deadly drugs, in particular fentanyl, which continues to flow into the United States from these countries.