Zelensky makes his first statement after leaving the White House
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine thanked the United States for its support after a dispute with Trump at the White House. The conflict arose over the discussion of security guarantees, which led to the cancellation of a joint press conference.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made his first statement about a visit to the United States after a dispute with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House. This was reported by UNN.
“Thank you, America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. I thank the President, the Congress and the American people.
Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, and we are working for this,” the President wrote.
Recall
During the meeting, Trump reacted sharply to Zelenskyy's words that the United States would “feel” the war across the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House early after a dispute with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. A joint press conference was canceled after the conflict over security guarantees for Ukraine.
After the dispute, a number of leaders expressed their support for the President of Ukraine, including the leaders of France and Poland.