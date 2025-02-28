Trump has yet to rule out agreement with Zelensky - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
After a tense meeting in the Oval Office, Zelensky left the White House early. An administration official said that Trump was still ready for an agreement if the Ukrainian side organized a new meeting.
US President Donald Trump has not yet ruled out a fossil agreement with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. This was reported to Reuters by a White House official, reports UNN.
Details
Trump felt "disrespected" by Zelenskiy's "rhetoric and demeanor," a White House official told Reuters after the leaders' clash in the Oval Office.
Trump is not ruling out an agreement with Zelenskiy, the official said.
But it is up to the Ukrainians to reschedule while Zelenskiy is still in the country, the official said.
Context
A tense altercation erupted between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelensky, Trump and Vance occurred after the Ukrainian President said that Ukraine should be given security guarantees and actively include Ukraine in negotiations.
Trump later wrote in Truth Social that Zelensky was allegedly not ready for peaceif America was involved and added that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelensky left the White House early after a dispute with Trump.
CNN quoted a source as saying that an agreement on rare earth minerals between the United States and Ukraine was not signed Friday after a meeting between Trump and Zelensky.
Subsequently, President Zelensky made his first statement after the unexpected conclusion of the meeting, thanking America, for the support, for this visit. He thanked the President, Congress, and the American people. Zelensky noted that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and that is what we are working for".