Attack by strike drones on Odesa: a residential building caught fire, civilian infrastructure was damaged

On the night of Wednesday, April 16, the enemy once again massively attacked Odesa with strike drones. This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a residential building that caught fire.

Information about the victims is being clarified - wrote Kiper.

He added that all relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

Recall

Explosions rang out in Odesa on the night of Wednesday, April 16. At 0:43, the Air Force reported new groups of "Shaheds" approaching from the Black Sea towards Odesa region. Later, the city's mayor, Hennadii Trukhanov, called on residents of the Arcadia district and the center of Odesa to stay in safe places. Monitoring channels reported that "Shaheds" over Odesa were flying low.

