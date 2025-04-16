$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16051 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 68273 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37703 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42947 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50265 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91493 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83695 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35334 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60493 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109288 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Attack by strike drones on Odesa: a residential building caught fire, civilian infrastructure was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9718 views

As a result of the night drone attack, civilian infrastructure in Odesa was damaged, including a residential building. Information about casualties is being clarified, and relevant services are working at the scene.

Attack by strike drones on Odesa: a residential building caught fire, civilian infrastructure was damaged

On the night of Wednesday, April 16, the enemy once again massively attacked Odesa with strike drones. This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a residential building that caught fire.

Information about the victims is being clarified

- wrote Kiper.

He added that all relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

Recall

Explosions rang out in Odesa on the night of Wednesday, April 16. At 0:43, the Air Force reported new groups of "Shaheds" approaching from the Black Sea towards Odesa region. Later, the city's mayor, Hennadii Trukhanov, called on residents of the Arcadia district and the center of Odesa to stay in safe places. Monitoring channels reported that "Shaheds" over Odesa were flying low.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarUNN-Odesa
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
Odesa
