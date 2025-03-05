Trump wants to create an American equivalent of Israel's "Iron Dome"
Kyiv • UNN
The US President plans to address Congress regarding funding for a new missile defense system. The project involves deploying space sensors and interceptors based on the Israeli model.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he will ask Congress to fund the creation of "Iron Dome for America" - a missile defense system modeled after Israel, to protect the future of the U.S., reports UNN.
Details
"I want to build the strongest army in the future, so I will ask Congress to fund the "Golden Dome for America" to protect our future. Ronald Reagan wanted to do this a long time ago, but the technology wasn't available then, and now we have the technology," Trump said.
Recall
In January, Trump signed an order for the construction of a new missile defense system modeled after the Israeli one. The project includes the deployment of space sensors and interceptors to protect against missile threats.