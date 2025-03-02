FBI Director Calls for Verification of US Aid to Ukraine
Kash Patel asks the US Congress to investigate where the $110 billion allocated to Ukraine went. He expressed distrust in Zelenskyy's transparency in the use of funds.
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel has asked the US Congress to investigate where the money sent to help Ukraine went. This was reported by UNN with a request to The Epoch Times.
According to him, the United States cannot have full confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who allegedly does not say where the money goes. At the same time, since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the US Congress has approved more than $110 billion in aid to Kyiv.
Ukraine will become a modern Afghanistan. At the moment, we have no method of tracking the money we send to Ukraine. We rely on the word of Zelenskyy and the people he has put in power
He also noted that Kyiv should "take a responsible approach to its global statements that bring us to the brink of war.
"We simply cannot have full confidence and trust in a leader who is given 100 billion dollars and then says: "I'm not going to tell you where the money went", - Patel said.
At the end of February , Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that all the aid allocated by the United States continues to flow to Ukraine. According to him, any reports that something has been frozen, disrupted, or canceled are not true.
