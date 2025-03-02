US will not finance Ukraine without peace offer - Commerce Secretary Lutnick
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Luthnick said that the US would not provide funding to Ukraine without a peace offer from Zelensky. This happened after a tense meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House, which ended early.
The United States will not provide funding to Ukraine until Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a peace proposal during his visit to Washington.
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said this on Fox News, UNN reports.
Zelensky kept insisting: “I will not make any concessions. They have to leave my land. I want $300 billion in reparations. And I want the United States to give me security guarantees during the war with Russia.” That's why the President (Trump - ed.) called it a gamble with World War III. We will not give you security guarantees while you are at war with Russia. This is just ridiculous. His demands were ridiculous. They were unreasonable. The president tolerated it for a while. You know, he came to make peace... And Zelenskyy was not there for peace. He wanted to make some fictional deal that was in his head, and in the end, it just ran out of steam
He added that the United States will not provide Ukraine with funding until Zelenskyy visits Washington with a peace proposal.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace, and adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a spat with Trump. CNN cited a source as saying that the rare earth minerals agreement between the US and Ukraine was not signed on Friday after a meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy.
Subsequently, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit.
He thanked the President, Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, “and we are working for that.”