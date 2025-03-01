33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump and Vance accused Zelenskyy of not being grateful enough for US support. CNN has collected 33 public thanks from Zelenskyy to the American side.
During a tense meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance took issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying he was "not grateful enough" for US support. But CNN counted at least 33 times when Zelenskiy thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details [1
"You should be grateful. You don't hold the cards," Trump said, adding a little later: "You should be more grateful." "Have you ever said ‘thank you’ for this whole meeting?" - Vance asked.
However, according to CNN, these words came despite the fact that the Ukrainian leader has repeatedly publicly expressed gratitude to the United States for its support in Russia's war against Ukraine.
In particular, after Zelensky left the White House on Friday, he wrote in X: "Thank you, America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you to Trump, Congress and the American people. Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, and this is what we are working for.
CNN has collected 33 examples of Zelenskyy thanking or expressing gratitude to the United States, its officials, or its people for their support.
According to the media, this list is incomplete, as Zelensky's numerous words of gratitude in Ukrainian were not considered.
Addendum
On Friday, February 28, an unprecedented altercation erupted in the Oval Office in the White House when, as CNN describes it, "President Donald Trump rebuked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Never before," CNN notes, has a U.S. president "verbally attacked his visitor the way Trump did Zelenskiy."
Later, Western leaders began to support Ukraine.