33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56276 views

During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump and Vance accused Zelenskyy of not being grateful enough for US support. CNN has collected 33 public thanks from Zelenskyy to the American side.

During a tense meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance took issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying he was "not grateful enough" for US support. But CNN counted at least 33 times when Zelenskiy thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details [1

"You should be grateful. You don't hold the cards," Trump said, adding a little later: "You should be more grateful." "Have you ever said ‘thank you’ for this whole meeting?" - Vance asked.

However, according to CNN, these words came despite the fact that the Ukrainian leader has repeatedly publicly expressed gratitude to the United States for its support in Russia's war against Ukraine. 

In particular, after Zelensky left the White House on Friday, he wrote in X: "Thank you, America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you to Trump, Congress and the American people. Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, and this is what we are working for.

CNN has collected 33 examples of Zelenskyy thanking or expressing gratitude to the United States, its officials, or its people for their support. 

According to the media, this list is incomplete, as Zelensky's numerous words of gratitude in Ukrainian were not considered.

  1. January 21, 2022 on X.
    1. July 1, 2022 to X.
      1. August 19, 2022 on X.
        1. December 21, 2022, meeting with Biden.
          1. December 21, 2022, address to the US Congress.
            1. September 21, 2023, meeting with Biden.
              1. September 21, 2023, appeal to the National Archives.
                1. November 20, 2023 on X.
                  1. November 23, 2023 on X.
                    1. December 6, 2023 on X.
                      1. December 11, 2023 on X.
                        1. December 11, 2023, speech at the National Defense University.
                          1. December 12, 2023, joint press conference with Biden.
                            1. January 16, 2024 on X.
                              1. March 12, 2024 on X.
                                1. March 20, 2024 on X.
                                  1. On April 20, 2024, in Telegram and X after the passage of the bill to provide additional assistance to Ukraine by Congress.
                                    1. May 24, 2024 on X.
                                      1. June 7, 2024, meeting with Biden.
                                        1. June 13, 2024, joint press conference with Biden.
                                          1. June 13, 2024, address to Ukrainians.
                                            1. July 3, 2024 on X.
                                              1. July 4, 2024 on X.
                                                1. July 9, 2024, speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.
                                                  1. July 11, 2024, meeting with Biden.
                                                    1. July 11, 2024 on X.
                                                      1. July 21, 2024 on X.
                                                        1. September 6, 2024 on X.
                                                          1. September 22, 2024, remarks at an ammunition factory in Pennsylvania.
                                                            1. September 26, 2024, meeting with Biden.
                                                              1. December 7, 2024 to X.
                                                                1. January 10, 2025 to X.
                                                                  1. February 12, 2025 on X

                                                                    Addendum

                                                                    On Friday, February 28, an unprecedented altercation erupted in the Oval Office in the White House when, as CNN describes it, "President Donald Trump rebuked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

                                                                    "Never before," CNN notes, has a U.S. president "verbally attacked his visitor the way Trump did Zelenskiy." 

                                                                    Later, Western leaders began to support Ukraine.

                                                                    Alina Volianska

                                                                    Alina Volianska

