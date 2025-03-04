The Verkhovna Rada appealed to Trump: emphasized the need for further partnership
Kyiv • UNN
The Parliament of Ukraine has published an address to the President of the United States, Congress, and the American people expressing gratitude for their support. The letter emphasizes the importance of strategic partnership following the recent dispute between the leaders of the states.
On Monday, March 3 at 22:01, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine published an appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump, Congress, and the American people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Ukrainian Parliament.
Details
In the letter, they expressed gratitude for the support of the United States of America and emphasized the need for further development of the strategic partnership.
On behalf of the Ukrainian people, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine expresses deep gratitude to President Donald Trump, the Congress of the United States of America, and the American people for their firm and consistent support of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as for the security assistance packages provided to Ukraine, which have contributed to stabilizing the situation on the front line. Ukraine deeply respects the aspirations of the great American people for a comprehensive restoration of the global leadership of the United States. At the same time, we firmly believe that the leadership of the United States on the international stage is inextricably linked to the defense of the ideals of freedom and democracy, adherence to international agreements, and reliability in relations with allies and friends.
In the address, it is stated that "the Ukrainian people yearn for peace like no one else in the world, and believe that Trump's role and his peacekeeping efforts will be crucial in the swift cessation of hostilities and achieving peace for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world."
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine welcomes the initiatives of U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at initiating a negotiation process focused on ensuring peace.
"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine emphasizes the need for further development of strategic partnership with the United States of America, particularly in the field of research on critically important minerals," the press service added.
Reminder
On February 28, during a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, a tense dispute arose. Trump sharply reacted to Zelensky's words that the U.S. would "feel" the war despite the ocean.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky left the White House early after a dispute with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. A joint press conference was canceled following the conflict over security guarantees for Ukraine. Washington and Kyiv did not sign an agreement on minerals.
