The agreement on minerals will be signed in the shortest possible time.
Kyiv • UNN
Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak confirmed the swift signing of a minerals agreement between the USA and Ukraine. The document is set to strengthen economic partnership between the countries.
The agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the USA will be signed "in the shortest possible time." This is reported by UNN citing the page on social media X (Twitter) of U.S. House of Representatives member Brian Fitzpatrick and the Telegram channel of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.
Details
On Monday, March 3, Pennsylvania Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick announced the "swift" signing of a minerals agreement between the USA and Ukraine.
I just had a lengthy and productive one-on-one conversation with the head of the Office of the President of Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak. We are 100% getting this train back on track. This minerals agreement will be signed in the shortest possible time, leading to a strong long-term economic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, which will ultimately naturally lead to security assistance.
Confirmed the conversation with Brian Fitzpatrick by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.
We discussed the issue of moving towards a just peace and the Mineral Agreement with the USA. We need an economic partnership for both our countries.
"There is mutual understanding, we are moving towards a decision that the leaders of our states are to adopt," he added.
Reminder
Trump's entourage discusses Zelensky's leadership and his readiness for negotiations. Johnson stated the connection between security guarantees and the agreement on mineral extraction in Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine stated his readiness to sign an agreement with the USA regarding the extraction of mineral resources. Zelensky confirmed that the document is already prepared and awaits the minister's signature.
Trump does not consider the agreement on access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals a failure and announced an important speech in Congress. The U.S. President expects greater gratitude from the Ukrainian leader to resume negotiations.
