All US aid continues to flow to Ukraine - MFA

All the aid allocated by the United States continues to flow to Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a press conference on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Tymyi commented on the statements that were made about the US freezing arms sales to Ukraine.

All US aid to Ukraine continues to flow to Ukraine. Any reports that something has been frozen, disrupted, canceled are not true - Tychy said.

He also commented that tomorrow, February 28, the Ukrainian and American sides will discuss the issue in the United States, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit.

"Further US support for Ukraine will be discussed, but I will not go into details, I do not want to influence the course of these negotiations with my comments," Tychy said.

Addendum

On February 20, Secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Roman Kostenko said in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk as part of the author's project "Topic with Moseychuk" that the United States had stopped selling weapons to Ukraine.

"It's one thing to help with money, but we buy weapons. As of now, according to my information, even those that were being sold have stopped. Even those companies that were ready to deliver the weapons tomorrow are now waiting because there is no decision," Kostenko said.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko says that yesterday's statement by Roman Kostenko is absolutely true.

"American companies confirm this to me," Goncharenko wrote.

A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavsky reported to UNNthat arms supplies under contracts with American companies are going to Ukraine.