Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
All US aid continues to flow to Ukraine - MFA

All US aid continues to flow to Ukraine - MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that all the aid allocated by the United States continues to flow to Ukraine. Statements about the freezing of arms sales are not true.

All the aid allocated by the United States continues to flow to Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a press conference on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Tymyi commented on the statements that were made about the US freezing arms sales to Ukraine.

All US aid to Ukraine continues to flow to Ukraine. Any reports that something has been frozen, disrupted, canceled are not true

- Tychy said.

He also commented that tomorrow, February 28, the Ukrainian and American sides will discuss the issue in the United States, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit.

"Further US support for Ukraine will be discussed, but I will not go into details, I do not want to influence the course of these negotiations with my comments," Tychy said.

Addendum

On February 20, Secretary of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Roman Kostenko said in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk as part of the author's project "Topic with Moseychuk" that the United States had stopped selling weapons to Ukraine.

"It's one thing to help with money, but we buy weapons. As of now, according to my information, even those that were being sold have stopped. Even those companies that were ready to deliver the weapons tomorrow are now waiting because there is no decision," Kostenko said.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko says that yesterday's statement by Roman Kostenko is absolutely true.

"American companies confirm this to me," Goncharenko wrote.

A member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavsky  reported to UNNthat arms supplies under contracts with American companies are going to Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising