A draft resolution in support of Ukraine is presented in the US Congress

A draft resolution to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia has been submitted to the House of Representatives. The authors of the initiative are members of the Ukrainian Caucus in Congress. This was announced by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, UNN reports.

The preamble to the draft law "On honoring the heroic sacrifices of the people of Ukraine 3 years after the illegal and unprovoked war of Russian President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and recognizing the terrible cost of the crimes that Russia committed against humanity during its aggression" states that, in particula

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in 2014;

On February 24, 2022, Putin and his administration launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine;

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is aimed at achieving Putin's goal of capturing all of sovereign Ukraine;

More than 12,000 civilians were killed and nearly 29,178 injured as a result of Russia's aggressive war;

More than 19,000 children born in Ukraine were illegally abducted by the Russian Federation and its sympathizers and taken away to become Russian citizens;

The total cost of direct losses and destruction in Ukraine is estimated at more than $400,000,000,000.

The resolution part of the document states that the Chamber, in particular:

reaffirms its commitment to the people of Ukraine and its strong support for Ukraine;

unequivocally condemns Putin and his authoritarian regime;

expresses the need to restore Ukrainian control over Ukrainian territories;

reaffirms the importance of the Budapest Memorandum of December 5, 1994 and calls on Russia to fulfill its previous commitments.

Recall

The Embassy of Ukraine in the United States is working to organize meetings between the teams of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. The embassy also has good contacts with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Volz, with whom it worked before Trump's election.