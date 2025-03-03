“Then the help will be exclusively for Putin": Zelensky on possible termination of US support
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian president said that suspending US aid would only benefit Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership with the United States and expressed hope for continued support.
Suspending US aid to Ukraine will not benefit anyone except Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists after the summit in London, UNN reports.
Ukraine considers America its strategic partner, and this is important to us. And Europe considers the United States a strategic partner
As for the US assistance, the President said it varies.
We are working with the United States of America. I think it's not beneficial for everybody for this assistance to stop. We certainly understand that the aid that we are receiving now... was once passed by the United States Congress
The President also noted that new assistance to Ukraine is not currently being considered by the US Congress, but he hopes to continue the dialogue and support. Zelenskyy emphasized that not only military assistance is important for Ukraine and Europe, but also the overall strategic course of the United States to maintain peace and stability in the region.
Ukraine has grown very strongly in its own production, and now we are seeing an increase in Europe, I am talking about the continent. We are talking not only about the EU countries. And this, by the way, is one of the important signals of support for Ukraine or deployment of a contingent. We are talking about the security of Europe, which means deployment of a contingent or security guarantees with the whole of Europe... We are counting on the assistance of the United States of America, of course, and I believe that the termination of such assistance will be assistance exclusively to Putin, and that is why I believe that the United States are representatives of the civilized world, leaders of this world. And I think they will definitely not help Putin
