General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region and a number of targets in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 10, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Zhutovska oil depot (Oktyabrsky district, Volgograd region, Russia), which is involved in supplying fuel to units of the occupation forces. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The target was hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified. - the report says.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, a UAV warehouse of a unit from the 19th motorized rifle division of the invaders was hit.

Damage was also inflicted on the enemy's UAV control point in the Pokrovsk area, Donetsk region.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, a number of enemy targets were hit, including: a concentration of personnel of the 76th Airborne Assault Division (Kurakhivka settlement), a command and observation post of a unit from the tank battalion of the same division (Hirnyk settlement), and a control point of a unit from the 41st Army (Hirnyk settlement).

In all cases, hits by attack UAVs on targets were recorded. Enemy losses are being clarified. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their systematic actions to reduce the offensive and military-economic potential of the Russian occupation forces and to force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine! - added the General Staff.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Volgograd region after a drone attack. The authorities are preparing a temporary accommodation point for possible evacuation of the population.