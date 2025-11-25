US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports

The American press reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed American official, that the Ukrainian side had agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement, UNN writes.

Ukrainians have agreed to a peace deal. There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal - an American official told ABC News on Tuesday.

CBS journalist Margaret Brennan also reported that "a US official told CBS that the Ukrainian delegation was also in Abu Dhabi and in contact with US Army Secretary Driscoll, who was there to meet with Russian officials." "The US characterizes this as Ukraine 'agreeing to a peace deal' that needs some details clarified." She noted that Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council stated that a "common understanding" had been reached on the issues discussed in Geneva. This statement was previously made by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov. "So far, no statements have been received from the invading force, Russia," Brennan said.

CNN journalist Natasha Bertrand published similar information: "A US official said the Ukrainian side 'agreed on a peace deal,' although 'some details are still being clarified.'" She also mentioned Umerov's statement. And she noted: "Russia's position is unclear so far. US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll met with the Russians in Abu Dhabi yesterday, and meetings are continuing today, an official said."

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll's negotiations during his visit to the UAE, where he met with Russian officials on Monday and Tuesday, are going well, according to his spokesman. Amid reports of his expected talks with Ukrainian officials, it became known that Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov is also in Abu Dhabi for meetings.

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point peace plan of the United States was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is a "common understanding on the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit the US "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy for a deal before the American Thanksgiving Day, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.