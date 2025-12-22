$42.340.00
UNN Lite
Uber and Baidu launch robotaxis in the UK in response to Waymo tests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Uber, in partnership with Chinese giant Baidu, will launch robotaxis in the UK, starting a pilot project with Apollo Go RT6 autonomous vehicles in the first half of 2026. The company plans to make the service available to Londoners by the end of next year and will offer it in more than 10 markets.

Uber and Baidu launch robotaxis in the UK in response to Waymo tests

Uber has announced a strategic partnership with Chinese giant Baidu to launch robotaxis in the UK. This move comes in response to the start of Waymo's autonomous vehicle tests, which began in London this month. This is reported by UNN with reference to a Bloomberg article.

Details

The pilot project using Chinese Apollo Go RT6 autonomous vehicles will begin in the first half of 2026. Uber plans to make the service fully available to Londoners by the end of next year.

Uber to create a fleet of 100,000 robotaxis based on Nvidia, launch in 202728.10.25, 20:22 • 2998 views

The company plans to offer self-driving taxi services in more than 10 markets by the end of next year 

– said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

After abandoning its own developments in 2020, Uber is actively attracting partners to compete with Alphabet (Waymo). Currently, Baidu and WeRide are already testing their technologies in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Switzerland. Despite rapid implementation, the robotaxi model remains financially risky: most public players in the sector still report losses.

Woman in San Francisco gives birth in Waymo self-driving taxi10.12.25, 22:48 • 4596 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Alphabet Inc.
Bloomberg L.P.
Switzerland
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Great Britain
London