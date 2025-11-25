Not only with Russians: Reuters learned about plans for US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Ukrainian officials during his visit to the UAE

US Army Minister Dan Driscoll, in addition to talks with Russian officials, is also expected to meet with Ukrainian officials during his visit to Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Reuters reports, citing a source, UNN writes.

Details

The publication notes that Driscoll held unannounced talks with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi "as part of the new intensive efforts of President Donald Trump's administration to end the war in Ukraine," and that "several more meetings are expected on Tuesday."

The exact nature of the talks in Abu Dhabi, which an American official confirmed to Reuters, was not immediately clear, and it was not known who was part of the Russian delegation.

The American official added that Driscoll, who has become a key figure in US diplomatic efforts, was also scheduled to meet with Ukrainian officials while in Abu Dhabi. - the publication says.

The publication also indicates that a group of countries supporting Ukraine, known as the "coalition of the willing" and including Great Britain and France, was scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

Addition

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point peace plan of the United States was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is "a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy for a deal by the American Thanksgiving Day, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.