US Army Secretary Driscoll meets with Russians in UAE amid peace deal efforts - CBS News

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
November 24, 08:32 PM • 25440 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 52852 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM • 49189 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM • 46224 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 42902 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 62806 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 55515 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 18503 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 15112 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 12672 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
95%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be very attentive to air raid alerts in the coming daysNovember 24, 09:16 PM • 23819 views
"Shahed" hit on residential building in Odesa is not true - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationNovember 24, 10:24 PM • 25638 views
Bruce Willis's wife prepares for the actor's death and plans to donate his brain to scientistsNovember 24, 10:51 PM • 25553 views
State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBIPhotoNovember 24, 11:23 PM • 24377 views
Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first detailsNovember 24, 11:35 PM • 27079 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 38389 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 62813 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 55524 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 65069 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 90002 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Jonas Gahr Støre
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Norway
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 44779 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 47308 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 55791 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 65520 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 66606 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

US Army Secretary Driscoll meets with Russians in UAE amid peace deal efforts - CBS News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is meeting with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi to discuss the peace process. These meetings come amid increased efforts by US President Donald Trump to secure a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

US Army Secretary Driscoll meets with Russians in UAE amid peace deal efforts - CBS News

US Army Secretary Dan Driskoll is in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to meet with Russian officials, CBS News reports, citing two US officials and two diplomatic sources, writes UNN.

Secretary Driscoll met with members of the Russian delegation [Monday night] for several hours in Abu Dhabi. He is scheduled to meet with them again throughout the day [Tuesday] to discuss the peace process and rapidly move the peace negotiations forward

- a US official told CBS News.

It is unclear who else is part of the US delegation in Abu Dhabi.

The meetings come amid intensified efforts by US President Donald Trump to secure a ceasefire in the nearly four-year Russian-Ukrainian war, with US officials holding talks with envoys from both countries.

Over the weekend, Driskoll, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and diplomats from Ukraine and European allies attended talks in Geneva, Switzerland. Driskoll's meeting with Russian officials also followed a visit to the Ukrainian capital last week.

US and Ukrainian officials also discussed a potential visit to the US this week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, CBS News reported on Sunday. There are currently no clear plans for the Ukrainian leader's visit.

It remains unclear how close Russia and Ukraine are to an agreement.

Addition

Last week, CBS News obtained a draft of one of the proposals supported by the Trump administration to end the war. The proposed plan contained several provisions that Zelenskyy had rejected in the past, such as a demand for Ukraine to cede all of the Donetsk region, including parts not occupied by Russia, and to abandon the country's aspirations to join NATO.

Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points21.11.25, 10:00 • 49392 views

According to US and Ukrainian officials, there is also an accompanying document related to security guarantees. Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's ambassador to the US, said on Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that the document states that the US intends to offer "security guarantees" under Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which obliges NATO members to come to the defense of a NATO state that has been attacked.

WSJ learned about the US framework for security guarantees for Ukraine: what is envisioned21.11.25, 13:59 • 3252 views

On Saturday, a group of NATO members and other U.S. allies released a joint statement calling the proposed peace plan "a basis which will require additional work."

The White House said in a statement Sunday night that U.S. and Ukrainian officials had "drafted an updated and refined peace framework" following the discussions in Geneva. Rubio described one session in Geneva as "very meaningful" but added that "there's still some work left to do, and that's what our teams are going to be doing right now."

Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process began23.11.25, 19:04 • 38267 views

Trump pressed Zelenskyy to reach a deal by the American Thanksgiving holiday, November 27, although Rubio on Sunday called that deadline flexible.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Donetsk Oblast
Geneva
White House
NATO
Switzerland
Abu Dhabi
Olha Stefanishyna
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine