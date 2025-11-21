WSJ learned about the US framework for security guarantees for Ukraine: what is envisioned

The Wall Street Journal learned about the US framework for security guarantees, in addition to the 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia, noting that 10-year guarantees are offered with the possibility of extension, but without specifying direct military assistance, UNN writes.

Details

As the publication writes, "in addition to the 28-point plan, a separate US document outlines security guarantees that White House officials are prepared to offer Ukraine in the event that Russia renews the war, including 'intelligence and logistical assistance' or 'other steps deemed appropriate' after consultations with allies."

It does not obligate the US to provide direct military assistance, according to a copy of the document reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The guarantees would last 10 years and could be extended - WSJ reports.

Europe's response

As the WSJ writes, according to European officials, as of Thursday evening, European government officials were not included in the development of the plan and were not informed of its content.

Western media report that European capitals are rushing to coordinate a response to the US and Russia's peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

European leaders are working on their own counter-proposal on how to end the war on alternative terms and are trying to convince Ukraine to support their plan, which is designed to be more beneficial for Kyiv. Europe hopes the plan will be ready within a few days, but Kyiv has not yet committed to joining it - WSJ reports.

Recall

The publication Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

As the WSJ notes, "many of the White House's ideas so contradicted Ukraine's long-held positions that some analysts called the plan impossible to start negotiations."