Trump signed an agreement for the social network TikTok to come under the control of US businesses

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
05:19 PM • 8826 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
04:17 PM • 15180 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 19831 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 48994 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 34850 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 58611 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 57886 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 76186 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55874 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47430 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
58%
762mm
Popular news
Audi Q9 to hit the market in 2026, competing with BMW X7 and Mercedes GLSSeptember 25, 12:39 PM • 2862 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 13930 views
US Defense Secretary summons hundreds of generals and admirals to meeting - WPSeptember 25, 02:56 PM • 4378 views
"Only forward": Russian commanders order their soldiers to be shot for retreating from positionsVideoSeptember 25, 02:56 PM • 3570 views
Former Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Convicted in Absentia: Sentenced to 11 Years for TreasonSeptember 25, 03:01 PM • 2970 views
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 13952 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 21544 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 29532 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous billSeptember 25, 10:24 AM • 48990 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lieSeptember 25, 10:14 AM • 32879 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
New York City
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 20527 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 29055 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 62692 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 120782 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 79001 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Sukhoi Su-30
Fox News
TikTok

Trump signed an agreement for the social network TikTok to come under the control of US businesses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on September 25 allowing TikTok to continue operating in the US. The business was valued at $14 billion, with Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX becoming the main investors.

Trump signed an agreement for the social network TikTok to come under the control of US businesses

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order approving the sale of TikTok's American assets to a consortium of American investors. This was reported by Bloomberg and CNBC, according to UNN.

Details

President Donald Trump on Thursday, September 25, signed an order approving a deal that allows TikTok to continue operating in the US. 

According to Vice President J.D. Vance, the business was valued at $14 billion.

The American leader emphasized that the social network's activities will now comply with data protection requirements.

TikTok will no longer be a propaganda weapon against Americans. The platform will operate honestly and protect data in accordance with the law.

- he said.

It is noted that the deal complies with the requirements of the national security law, according to which Chinese ByteDance is obliged to sell TikTok's operations in the US, otherwise it faces an effective ban on its activities in the country.

Under the terms of the deal, which China has yet to approve, a new joint venture will control TikTok's operations in the US, with ByteDance retaining less than a 20% stake.

- CNBC writes.

The main investors in TikTok's American business will be the technology corporation Oracle, the company Silver Lake, and the investment fund MGX from Abu Dhabi, which will control about 45% of the shares. Another 35% will remain with current investors and new ByteDance shareholders.

ByteDance representatives were not present at the signing, and the company has not confirmed the deal. The purchase price was not disclosed, and there is no indication that the Chinese government has made the legislative changes necessary to conclude the deal.

According to CNBC, President Trump stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping gave his approval to the deal.

I had a very good conversation with Chairman Xi. We talked about TikTok and other things, but we talked about TikTok, and he gave us the green light.

- Trump emphasized to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House.

At the same time, Vance reported that the Chinese government had offered some resistance to the deal.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that TikTok was being bought by "great American patriots" who are very wealthy and technologically savvy. The Trump administration expects a multi-billion dollar commission from investors for the deal to control TikTok's operations in the US.

US government expects multi-billion dollar commission for TikTok deal - WSJ20.09.25, 12:09 • 4486 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
ByteDance
J. D. Vance
TikTok
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
United States