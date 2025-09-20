US government expects multi-billion dollar commission for TikTok deal - WSJ

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
08:41 AM • 4540 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 28291 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 39625 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 43345 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 37780 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 45478 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 57769 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 32724 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 46962 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 40879 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhotoSeptember 20, 02:55 AM • 22198 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic04:38 AM • 21267 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhoto04:40 AM • 14193 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine06:16 AM • 13325 views
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations08:02 AM • 15089 views
Publications
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs08:41 AM • 4540 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 28291 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 43820 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 57769 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 46962 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kyiv Oblast
Pavlohrad
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 45465 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 43804 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 21223 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 23948 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 26585 views
Actual
MiG-31
Bild
The Guardian
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

US government expects multi-billion dollar commission for TikTok deal - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The Trump administration expects to receive a multi-billion dollar commission from investors for control of TikTok in the US. This deal, approved by Trump and Xi Jinping, is part of complex negotiations and could amount to billions of dollars.

US government expects multi-billion dollar commission for TikTok deal - WSJ

The administration of US President Donald Trump is expected to receive a multi-billion dollar commission from investors as part of a complex deal to control TikTok's US operations. This deal will be the latest in a series of lucrative agreements between the US government and the private sector, The Wall Street Journal reports, according to UNN.

Details

Investors involved in the TikTok deal will pay the US government a commission in exchange for negotiations with China, sources familiar with the situation said. President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping approved the preliminary framework of the deal on Friday.

Ending the war in Ukraine and approving the TikTok deal: Trump revealed details of his conversation with Xi19.09.25, 18:56 • 2940 views

The final structure and size of the payment have not yet been agreed upon, as negotiations on the transaction are ongoing, but, according to sources, the total amount could be billions of dollars. Recently, the US government agreed to become the largest shareholder of Intel and receive 15% of the sales of Nvidia's artificial intelligence chip produced for the Chinese market in exchange for export licenses.

Nvidia and AMD to give US 15% of chip sales profit in China - report11.08.25, 08:19 • 3587 views

Trump mentioned that the federal government could receive a commission as part of the TikTok deal, but did not specify that it could be billions of dollars – a huge amount for organizing the deal.

"It's not fully agreed upon yet, but we're going to get something," Trump said Friday in the Oval Office, adding that the size of the deal, as well as the government's investment and effort, justify the compensation. A day earlier, he said: "The United States is getting a huge commission – I call it a commission – just for making the deal, and I don't want to neglect that."

Investment bankers advising on typical deals receive a commission of less than 1% of the deal amount, and this percentage typically decreases as the deal size increases. TikTok's US operations could be worth many billions of dollars depending on the final outcome of the deal. However, a multi-billion dollar commission would be unprecedented.

The geopolitical component of the TikTok deal makes it an exception to the rules, and this is the argument Trump uses to justify transferring part of Nvidia's chip sales to China.

Traditionally, companies do not pay the government for national security-related permits or export licenses, and some lawyers consider such agreements illegal.

The unusual TikTok commission scheme is part of already complex negotiations. Last year, the US Congress passed a law banning the video streaming app in the US due to concerns that China could access US user data. Trump, at the beginning of his second term, intervened and promised to negotiate the transfer of control of the company from TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to American investors.

The deal will end years of uncertainty about TikTok's fate in America, which dates back to the early days of Trump's presidency.

Under the structure being discussed, a group of new investors, including private equity firm Silver Lake and cloud computing company Oracle, will own approximately half of the new American company operating TikTok in America. Existing investors will own about 30%, while ByteDance's stake will fall slightly below 20% in accordance with the law.

"The TikTok deal is in full swing," Trump said Friday afternoon in the Oval Office.

Addition

Trump, the publication notes, has taken a number of steps to strengthen his influence over the private sector during his second term, raising concerns among some Republicans who fear his repeated interventions. Trump administration officials are considering a plan to stimulate the construction of factories and other infrastructure using billions of dollars from a fund created during trade negotiations with Japan, the publication writes.

The American government also received a "golden share" during Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel, which gives Trump the right to appoint a member of Nippon Steel's board of directors. His approval is required for many of the company's strategic decisions.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Intel
ByteDance
TikTok
United States Congress
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
Japan