Ending the war in Ukraine and approving the TikTok deal: Trump revealed details of his conversation with Xi

US President Donald Trump stated that during a phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he discussed key issues, from trade to the need to end the war in Ukraine. He announced this on his social network True Social, as reported by UNN.

I ... concluded a very productive conversation with Chinese President Xi. We made progress on many very important issues, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the approval of the TikTok deal. - Trump wrote.

The American leader also added that he agreed to meet with President Xi at the APEC summit in South Korea next month, and that he would travel to China early next year. Trump also noted that the Chinese leader promised to visit the US "at an appropriate time."

The conversation was very successful, we will talk on the phone again, grateful for the approval of TikTok and look forward to meeting at APEC! - Trump added.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders are likely to conclude a deal regarding TikTok, which will allow the application to remain in the US.