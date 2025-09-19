Ending the war in Ukraine and approving the TikTok deal: Trump revealed details of his conversation with Xi

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
04:00 PM • 172 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 13931 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 13458 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 19650 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 33486 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 51621 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 45072 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 65565 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 45197 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 52893 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
60%
754mm
Popular news
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alertSeptember 19, 07:04 AM • 26376 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhotoSeptember 19, 07:55 AM • 21805 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhotoSeptember 19, 08:27 AM • 18724 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 10991 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today10:27 AM • 19996 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 4766 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 13919 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 19639 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 51617 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 58607 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 176 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 4782 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 2272 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 9602 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 11020 views
Actual
MiG-31
BM-30 Smerch
Spotify
The Guardian
Financial Times

Ending the war in Ukraine and approving the TikTok deal: Trump revealed details of his conversation with Xi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

US President Donald Trump had a productive conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, discussing trade, fentanyl, and the war in Ukraine. They also agreed to meet at the APEC summit in South Korea and for Trump to visit China next year.

Ending the war in Ukraine and approving the TikTok deal: Trump revealed details of his conversation with Xi

US President Donald Trump stated that during a phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he discussed key issues, from trade to the need to end the war in Ukraine. He announced this on his social network True Social, as reported by UNN.

I ... concluded a very productive conversation with Chinese President Xi. We made progress on many very important issues, including trade, fentanyl, the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the approval of the TikTok deal.

- Trump wrote.

The American leader also added that he agreed to meet with President Xi at the APEC summit in South Korea next month, and that he would travel to China early next year. Trump also noted that the Chinese leader promised to visit the US "at an appropriate time."

The conversation was very successful, we will talk on the phone again, grateful for the approval of TikTok and look forward to meeting at APEC!

- Trump added.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders are likely to conclude a deal regarding TikTok, which will allow the application to remain in the US.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
TikTok
Donald Trump
South Korea
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine