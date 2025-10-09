US approves Nvidia sales to UAE under Trump's 'AI deal' – Bloomberg

Washington has taken an important step in implementing a bilateral artificial intelligence agreement, allowing the American company Nvidia to export chips to the United Arab Emirates. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

According to Bloomberg, the Bureau of Industry and Security of the US Department of Commerce issued export licenses to Nvidia under the terms of the artificial intelligence agreement concluded between Washington and Abu Dhabi in May. These are the first permits to sell advanced microchips to the Persian Gulf country since Donald Trump took office as president.

The approval became possible after the Emirates agreed on plans for investments in the US – part of a large-scale initiative under which the country is to invest up to $1.4 trillion over ten years. The agreement provides for the creation of a powerful data center in Abu Dhabi, where OpenAI is a key partner.

Despite strategic optimism, the agreement caused concern in Washington due to the UAE's active economic ties with China. However, as White House AI chief David Sacks emphasized, "President Trump's policy is pushing China away from the Middle East, while the previous administration only brought these countries closer to Beijing."

