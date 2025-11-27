Ukraine rejects idea of Russian athletes returning to Winter Olympics

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
06:30 PM • 4138 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 6190 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 16601 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 23838 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 16422 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 23789 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 18732 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13176 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 16877 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 11907 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.1m/s
83%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhotoNovember 27, 11:52 AM • 23478 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 16712 views
Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol02:52 PM • 9176 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 13835 views
They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USA06:19 PM • 4584 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 13924 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 16595 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 23831 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 23784 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 16799 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 26646 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 47817 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 81349 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 96940 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 96433 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Boeing Starliner
Social network
Gold

Ukraine rejects idea of Russian athletes returning to Winter Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi stated that it is too early to talk about the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Winter Olympic Games. He emphasized that war is a crime, and Russian athletes should not be allowed to have an international arena.

Ukraine rejects idea of Russian athletes returning to Winter Olympics

Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi stated that it is currently too early to talk about the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under the flags of their countries at next year's Winter Olympic Games, as peace talks to end the war in Ukraine are still ongoing. Bidnyi made this statement in an interview with CNN, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked whether a peace agreement could open the door for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes, Bidnyi replied: "I think it's too early to talk about that."

We have many problems with preparing for competitions. We have many dead coaches and athletes, we have suffered many losses due to the war, due to Russia. I think we are still too far from a final position where we can say that justice has been achieved.

- said Bidnyi.

He noted that sometimes international sports organizations try to support Russian and Belarusian athletes, hiding behind the principle of sports autonomy, a certain political neutrality, and the idea that sports should be outside of politics.

But everyone must understand that war is not politics, war is a crime. And if you commit a crime, I don't think you should be allowed to have an international platform or justify your crime.

- added the minister.

Recall

On Thursday, November 27, the IJF Executive Committee voted to restore full national representation for Russian athletes. The organization's statement says that Russian representatives will again be eligible to compete under their national flag, with anthem and symbols, starting from the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tournament.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsPolitics
Russian propaganda
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Matvii Bidnyi
Abu Dhabi
Ukraine