$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
12:37 PM • 2190 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 3712 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 6326 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 11405 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 21962 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
07:27 AM • 15507 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 36234 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 36633 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 72575 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 34690 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
93%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Scum and monsters": Trump emotionally reacted to The New York Times article about his agingNovember 27, 03:23 AM • 25112 views
Shooting near the White House: authorities denied the death of two National Guardsmen, and law enforcement identified the shooterNovember 27, 03:58 AM • 4726 views
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 11966 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 12228 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 11806 views
Publications
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo12:37 PM • 2190 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 4034 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 11985 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 21962 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 37036 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Geneva
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 12355 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 42610 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 76532 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 92558 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 92255 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Gold

Russians, through a pocket 'American', threaten to kill Budanov amid negotiations in Abu Dhabi - blogger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Russian propaganda, through a pocket 'American expert', threatens General Kyrylo Budanov with murder amid negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Russians, through a pocket 'American', threaten to kill Budanov amid negotiations in Abu Dhabi - blogger

Blogger and political expert Mykhailo Shnaider analyzed in detail the situation regarding why the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate was intimidated by others. This is reported by UNN with reference to TSN.

"But these are serious statements. Friends, here Russian propaganda threatens Budanov with murder against the backdrop of negotiations in Abu Dhabi. There is a certain Scott Ritter. In Ukraine, his name is practically unknown to anyone. But in Moscow, he is a quite popular "expert" who is often quoted on central TV channels. So, on November 25, he made another scandalous tweet, which was actively replicated by the largest Russian official media: "He will die within a year. You cannot commit terrorist crimes against the Russian people and remain alive to tell about it. Budanov is a terrorist," Shnaider quoted the enemy propagandist.

He noted that threats to Budanov are not new to Russian propaganda. Calls for his physical elimination were heard even before the start of the full-scale invasion.

"There is no point in even talking about the number of assassination attempts. But until now, all this was voiced directly by someone from the pool of well-known propagandists like Solovyov-Keosayan. This time, none of the well-known "mouthpiece commentators" came out into the public sphere with similar comments. This function was entrusted to a former American military man who has been working as a full-time Putin propagandist for several years," the blogger wrote.

In his opinion, there is only one event that could have influenced such a change in format. Namely, the start of negotiations in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ukrainian negotiating delegation was headed by General Budanov. The negotiations are taking place in a trilateral format. That is, the delegations of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia are at the table. Obviously, the Russian authorities did not recommend their commentators to make such provocative statements. At this moment, Scott Ritter emerged, who is seemingly American, but also not. Since 2022, he has become one of the most replicated "experts" on Ukraine in the Russian media. His comments usually boil down to predicting the inevitable victory of "Russian weapons" and the defeat of the "Ukrainian junta," the political scientist said.

The American Wikipedia states that "In June 2024, US authorities seized Ritter's passport and banned him from visiting Russia." Shnaider noted that the propagandist was even once removed from an airline flight from Istanbul to St. Petersburg.

"However, he still somehow managed to get to Moscow, where he gave several "meaningful" interviews according to previous patterns. Ritter likes to talk about persecution by the American authorities. But his biography is full of such stories that it is not entirely clear how he ended up free. American law enforcement officers have repeatedly exposed him committing shameful crimes against minors. Once he was indeed convicted and served time in prison. In any case, Scott Ritter is an interesting and multifaceted personality. Who launched a serious information wave. The ultimate goal of which can hardly be accurately calculated without direct insights from the Kremlin," the blogger stated.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
Scott Ritter
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Kyrylo Budanov
United Arab Emirates
United States
Ukraine