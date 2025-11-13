US calls on world to stop arms supplies to Sudan's security forces

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on the international community to stop supplying weapons to Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who are accused of mass killings and crimes against civilians. This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.

They are committing acts of sexual violence and atrocities, simply horrific atrocities, against women, children, innocent civilians of the most horrific kind. And this must be stopped immediately. And we will do everything we can to stop it, and we have called on partner countries to join us in this fight. — Rubio said at the G7 meeting.

RSF forces have been fighting the Sudanese army since April 2023, and in late October captured El Fasher after an 18-month siege. Only a small portion of the population managed to escape, and satellite images show piles of bodies and blood-stained ground. According to the US and humanitarian organizations, non-Arab groups in the Darfur region are being systematically persecuted, which is tantamount to genocide.

Despite evidence of arms supplies to the RSF from the UAE, Rubio refrained from publicly criticizing Abu Dhabi, stating: "I don't want to criticize anyone at a press conference today, because we want to get a good result... We know which parties are involved (in arms supplies - ed.).

The humanitarian truce proposal, supported by the US and Sudan's allied countries, is still being violated by RSF forces, and fighting in the region continues.

